Last Three Kings Day, a group of residents of San Agustín, a traditionally very dangerous popular neighborhood in the center west of Caracas, organized one of their neighborhood parties in the well-known Afinque de Marín. It was an unusual urban event, relaxed and inclusive, attended by part of the upper-middle class, normally entrenched in the east of the city, to dance salsa until dawn. In social networks initiatives arise that offer night tours to the historic center of Caracas, a totally inappropriate activity, because it is dangerous, until 2017. The center in recent months has been resplendent and with businesses that begin to leave their doors open at night. Nightlife has made a comeback on the restaurant circuits, not just in Caracas. The fear has begun to disappear.

The withdrawal of the underworld ―with the blackouts, the drop in automobile traffic and the relative quiet in the streets― is one of the most notorious nuances of this new daily life in Venezuela, one of the most dangerous countries in the world since the arrival of Chavismo in Venezuela. can. The Venezuelan Violence Observatory estimates that in 2022 there were 10,700 violent deaths and 2,300 homicides in the country, a figure that represents a spectacular drop from the usual data up to five years ago and the lowest since 1996. Of an average of 90 violent deaths per per 100,000 inhabitants as a peak in 2018, the rate stands at 35 per 100,000 since 2020.

In 2018, 23,000 homicides were registered in the country, according to the data offered by the book Death Revolution, of criminal lawyers Luis Izquiel and Fermín Mármol García. In 2016, the figure was 28,000 people. The criminal wave that Venezuelans experienced at the beginning of the century has been the most serious in its entire history, which fed the diaspora.

Of the 9,300 violent deaths of 2022, the OVV discriminates 1,200 for cases of “resistance to authority” and 5,700 are registered in a nebulous heading called “under investigation”, a statistical anomaly that suggests police executions or unresolved cases, and that expresses a figure “16 times higher than the threshold established as acceptable by international conventions on the subject, such as the Bogotá Protocol.” 1,300 cases are unexplained disappearances.

Roberto Briceño León, director of the OVV, sociologist and tenured professor at the Central University of Venezuela, and Luis Izquiel, a lawyer specializing in criminal matters, agree in identifying two fundamental causes of this decline. The historic citizen diaspora of 2017, which took with it a good part of the young population of popular origin, traditionally victims and perpetrators of crime; and the already frequent police operations to exterminate thugs that the public forces have carried out. Both realities have operated with enormous impact.

Part of the national underworld has emigrated to Colombia, Peru and Chile. The Tren de Aragua is a well-known and feared Venezuelan criminal organization in those countries. “Many inmates with procedural benefits emigrated walking across the border since 2018,” says specialized journalist Javier Ignacio Mayorca.

“Are homicides reduced because of a social improvement in the country?” asks Briceño León, who has just published his book thanatopolitics in Venezuela. “Of course not. Nor because there is a security strategy. There is a change of circumstances: the national bankruptcy has forced crime to emigrate. There is a change in the business model of the underworld, which has taken over the fields. Bank robberies have disappeared, nobody has money. There is no cash at ATMs. The express kidnapping disappeared”.

Nicolás Maduro seems to have decided to do what his predecessor and teacher Hugo Chávez never wanted to do: repress. “For some time now, operations to exterminate criminals have been increasing, some have been named, others not. They realized that in national operations they attract more attention and criticism, so they make regional operations without announcements and give names to specific operations. With that they have put an end to many criminal gangs in the country,” says Izquiel.

The People’s Liberation Operations, mixed police crusades against rural and urban criminal networks, have been criticized by numerous NGOs for the continuous execution of innocent people and cruel treatment.

“This type of operation cannot be carried out in a democracy. Going into a neighborhood and killing 20 people, even if five of them are innocent, as has happened on countless occasions in the Maduro government,” says Izquiel, who affirms that Maduro ―a president who does not have, by far, the popularity of Hugo Chávez― I have made significant investments in the country’s police and military force.

Things are far from resolved, despite the improvement. Poverty has worsened enormously in recent years. Part of the crime has returned in migratory flows, sometimes expelled from other nations. Crimes such as robbery and extortion have seen a rebound in 2022. Several mega gangs, squads of organized thugs equipped with long weapons, still operate on roads of the national geography, and gangster groups work in the mining areas of the south of the Orinoco. Colombian guerrillas continue to wreak havoc on the border.

“There is a selective action by the Government in confronting gangs, the rule is not fully applied,” says journalist and expert Javier Ignacio Mayorca, author of the specialized portal Unpunished Crimes: “The police have low salaries, they are not motivated. Several mega gangs work peacefully from Venezuela and are not bothered by the government. The Koki gang -dismantled in a commented operation in Caracas in 2019, responsible for most of the urban kidnappings of that time- spent several years being tolerated.

