Home page World

Split

A stretched barrier tape. © David Inderlied/dpa/Symbolbild

A 46-year-old in Bremen is said to have first killed his child and then attempted suicide. A murder squad has started the investigation.

Bremen – A seven-year-old boy died violently in an apartment in Bremen. His 46-year-old father is strongly suspected of having first killed his son and then inflicted injuries on himself, the police said.

The seriously injured man, like the lifeless child, was found in the apartment in the old town at around 12:40 a.m. on Sunday night. The boy died despite immediate resuscitation efforts. A homicide squad began the investigation.

The current evidence suggests that the boy died from outside influence, it was said. The injured father was taken to a hospital. He had intended to kill himself after the crime, said the spokesman for the Bremen public prosecutor, Frank Passade. The spokesman was initially unable to provide any information about the suspect’s current state of health.

According to police, other family members were cared for. On Sunday, investigators continued their work at the crime scene, a police spokeswoman said. The background to the crime is now the subject of investigations.

The Bremen public prosecutor’s office initially kept a low profile with further information. It is highly likely that father and son were alone in the apartment at the time of the crime, said Passade. However, this is not yet guaranteed. It also cannot yet be said whether the boy lived with his father permanently or was perhaps only there for a weekend visit.

According to the senior public prosecutor, the child’s body was expected to be autopsied on Sunday. It remains to be seen whether and how the father will get involved, said Passade. The man is being investigated for homicide and reasons for his arrest are being examined. The spokesman for the public prosecutor’s office initially did not provide any information about the 46-year-old’s nationality because it had nothing to do with the crime. dpa