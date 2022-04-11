Sonora.- The balance of three dead people was that of various violent acts recorded in CaborcaSonora during the weekend, the State Prosecutor’s Office in coordination with members of the State Security Table is already investigating.

In addition to the murdered peopletwo more were slightly injured, a minor and an adult.

On the night of Saturday, April 9 at 11:42 p.m., personnel from the Attorney General of the State of Sonora (FGJE) indicated that they had knowledge through the C5i of the discovery of a lifeless man in the Ventarrón neighborhoodaccording to neighbors identified as “El Nicho”.

Read more: They arrest three alleged hitmen and drug dealers in Tulum

After the discovery, two vehicles with bullet impacts were secured, a Toyota Cambry, model 2008, and a Ford Focus, model 2009, in addition to several percussion cartridges.

Early yesterday, Sunday, they found the body of a 15-year-old girlinside a house in the Centro neighborhood, a building that had multiple projectile impacts.

It was also announced that a 5-year-old boy was injured by a bullet for shearing them, and is receiving medical attention in a hospital.

Read more: Car accident leaves one dead and 8 injured on the highway of San Miguel Zoapan, Puebla

Another victim was found inside a house located in the Real de los Viñedos 2 neighborhood, the murdered woman was identified as Ana Veronica, 45 years old.

Yesterday, a 58-year-old man was found in the Burócrata neighborhood, wounded by a bullet, after being attacked by a subject.