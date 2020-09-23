Violent crimes The fights and assaults of children and young people are now being videotaped next to them, in hidden soma channels they are hidden from parents and authorities.

Snapchat was mentioned as the first example when HS asked young people in Koivukylä, Vantaa, on which channels videos of violence are distributed.

Junior and violence between young people is increasingly visible online.

Inspector Jarmo Heinonen According to the Helsinki Police Department, videos in which young people fight with each other or one child or young person is beaten are common.

“Often when we start investigating cases, we get hints that there is video material about the situation,” Heinonen says.

According to Heinonen, is the most common, for example, that fight situations, a video image of the parties or a person from outside of either party guy. The videos will then be published on various social media channels.

Sometimes violent videos rise to public awareness, and often the police are also informed. However, according to Heinonen, it is much more common that no adult ever sees videos.

“It’s clear from the day that there’s a lot more material circulating in closed some channels and a small circuit. They may not come to the attention of parents and authorities. ”

According to Heinonen, the phenomenon is simply due to the fact that young people use various some channels a lot, and it is now possible to publish videos in almost all of them.

“Young people publish material about content that interests them. Some young people are interested in fights and violence. ”

And though no matter the content, the violent video can still be received on social media channels and message groups.

“Yes, they are always encountered from time to time, the most in Snapchat,” says the 14-year-old Salla Rinkinen, who was on Tuesday in Koivukylä, Vantaa, spending time with a friend of the same age Marissa Leppikin with.

According to them, the content of a video can be, for example, a quarrel, a riot or a fight, but not always very fair.

“There are also videos where one type is pulled in the muzzle,” Leppik notes.

They don’t know how to judge exactly how often those videos come across.

“I usually skip such videos,” Rinkinen says.

Friends Marissa Leppik (left) and Salla Rinkinen sometimes find videos on social media where young people fight or someone is beaten. Videos like that usually say they “skip”.­

HS toured on Tuesday in Koivukylä asking young people who spent time about videos circulating online, where they are shared and if they could tell why.

Many were the first to mention Snapchat, where the video can pass as a co-message from friend to friend, in groups within a group of friends, or in a wider distribution as a story shared by “someone random”. Instagram and Youtube were also cited as examples, one mention being the streaming application Yubo.

No explanation was found for the latter question.

16-year-old Ville Dianoff and his friends, introduced themselves at the age of 18 Karim Ismael give one video genre a name, too: “It’s jumping,” Dianoff says.

The expression is based on the English slang terms “jump someone”, “jumping fight” and “getting jumped”. The terms mean attack.

According to Dianoff and Ishmael, the videos can be about group fights, “one-on-one” situations, i.e. two-person fights or one-person beatings. According to them, they are also distributed, for example, in Snapchat, where the police can also find out about them.

“The cops also follow the snapchat, or someone will always report them,” Ismael says.

When talking about the events of the last week at the Kytöpuisto school, the boys’ tone of voice changes.

It is not about the same thing.

“It was sheer violence,” they both say.

It’s about is about the serious violence that took place at the Kytökoski school in Havukoski, Vantaa, last week, which also ended in a video.

Sixth-graders had intermittently knocked another student to the ground and subjected it to violence, at least by beating. Police suspect four sixth-graders of a criminal act.

The victim was spared serious injuries, but police said the situation was very serious.

“The injuries could potentially have been very serious,” the director of investigation Simo Kauppinen told HS on Tuesday.

Video of Kytöpuisto school yard events spread on social media. The young people interviewed at HS’s Koivukylä had also noticed a video clip on the Finnish channels.­

Use of the park the school case has received a lot of attention on social media. At the end of the week, the person pretending to be the victim’s big sister shared an article on the topic on her Facebook wall, which has been commented on a lot in the Vantaa Puskaradio group, for example.

According to the adult sister, the violence had been filmed on Youtube and other social media channels. He commented to Ilta-Sanomatthat the victim had been escorted from school to escort them home, but otherwise the bullying, which had lasted for more than a month, had not been sufficiently addressed. Helsingin Sanomat did not reach its sister on Tuesday.

Investigating director Kauppinen confirms that the violence had been videotaped. He says the material is in the possession of the police.

The video had also been heard or noticed on social media by young people who were interviewed by HS on Tuesday in Koivukylä.

Similar cases of bullying and violence have been videotaped in the past. To Häme police launched a preliminary investigation at the end of August from a case where a minor boy was bullied at Lahti Market Square. The situation started circulating a video on social media.

At the end of August, there was also a situation in Nikkilä, Sipoo, where one minor was attacked very violently. A video of the event was uploaded to Tiktok, a video application favored by young people. About it told Sipoon Sanomat.

According to the magazine, the video shows when an abuser attacks a victim and kicks him in the neck and punches him in the head.

In June, a very serious violence took place on the shores of Lake Kuusijärvi in ​​Vantaa, when a group of young people were harassed under a young pier under the age of 15 and then bounced on the pier, apparently with the intention of preventing the victim from escaping. Police are investigating the case as an assassination attempt.

At the beginning of September, a minor boy was sentenced in Central Finland to six months’ probation for aggravated injury. The convict had pushed a 10-year-old boy down a cliff. This was overcome with minor injuries from a drop of about 15 meters.

Although bullying and violence are also increasingly visible on the internet, violence between young people as a whole has decreased.

According to Commissioner Heinonen, the number of cases of violence has even dropped “dramatically” over the last ten years. According to Heinonen, the background is at least that young people now use less alcohol than before.

He estimates that, for example, gaming and the explosive growth in the use of digital devices may also be reflected in young people being more indoors.

“Alcohol-drenched gatherings of young people have decreased a lot. Would it also be the case that young people move less in public places at all? ”

Thus, according to Heinonen, videotaping violence has not made the behavior between young people as a whole more brutal.

“At some point, we were worried about whether the young people would start fighting more to make videos of the situations. However, we have not seen anything like this. ”

In the most recent school health survey by the National Institute for Health and Welfare (THL) in 2019, 12.3 percent of fourth- and fifth-graders had experienced a physical threat within the past year.

In the 2017 school health survey, 23.6 per cent of eighth- and ninth-graders who participated in a school bullying situation were either school bullying or had participated in school bullying by hitting, kicking or pushing. The percentage in the school health survey has remained relatively the same, in 2010 it was 20.

Acts of violence are gendered, as boys make them clearly more than girls.