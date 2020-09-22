Violent crimes Minister of Education Andersson on the case of violence in Vantaa: “Every case of bullying means that we have failed as a society to protect children’s rights”

According to Andersson, the government is investing in preventing bullying. A proposal for the binding dimensioning of student care services is to be submitted to Parliament during the autumn part-session.

Minister of Education Li Andersson (left) says that he followed the news of the violence at the Vytöpuisto school in Vantaa with sadness. He stresses that the law is unambiguous when it comes to preventing bullying.

“Education providers and adults have a responsibility to ensure a safe learning environment for all children, all learners. Every instance of bullying, every act of this kind of violence means that we as a society have failed to safeguard children’s rights and fulfill those obligations, ”Andersson says.

Use of the park at a school in Havukoski happened on Tuesday last week serious violence. Sixth-graders had knocked another student to the ground and targeted violence at this, at least by beating. According to the city, an ambulance was called to the school, and the pupil received the first aid he needed.

Police said on Tuesdaythat four sixth-graders are suspected of violence.

Andersson points out that much anti-bullying and prevention work has been done in recent years and also successfully. Still, there are still cases, and therefore two things need to be addressed first and foremost: policies that address bullying locally and with adequate resources.

“It is extremely important to focus on disseminating policies. If an approach is devised somewhere to prevent such cases, then of course it is desirable that the action models expand elsewhere, ”Andersson says.

He emphasizes that all work related to school practices and culture requires time and adults, that is, money.

“The more savings are made on the teaching side, for example, the fewer resources we have to work there, the less time those adults also have to work against bullying.”

Earlier on Tuesday, Andersson reported on a message on Twitter that it is important in schools to emphasize to children that bullying is at its worst a crime and serious physical as well as mental violence.

Parliamentary parties plan to come together to create an action plan to prevent bullying, he said.

Andersson promises that the government will also continue to invest in preventing bullying during the current term. It is recorded in the government program that pupil and student care services will be strengthened at all levels of education. Binding sizing is being set for both primary education and secondary school care services. In practice, therefore, a certain number of school psychologists or curators would be assigned to a certain number of students.

The proposal is due to be submitted to Parliament during the autumn session. Appropriations have been set aside for this purpose from next year, amounting to EUR 29 million at the end of the parliamentary term.

“We will strengthen these resources at both primary and secondary levels.”

Andersson hopes that, in the context of the budget crisis, additional funding for municipalities will also help municipalities in difficult financial situations to avoid savings on schools.

“Savings on the educational side are very often realized by increasing teaching staff and reducing human resources. We don’t have any useless adults in our colleges. […] Depleting resources is also out of this vital work against bullying. ”