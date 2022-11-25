Violent crimes | Expert: In the Underworld, a debt can be an arbitrary fine for something made up

According to the special expert of the Criminal Sanctions Institute, debt collection under the influence of criminal groups always includes big profits as well as big risks.

In half mode according to HS’s information, both parties to the murder that took place on Wednesday have a criminal background and also connections to organized crime.

The Central Criminal Police (krp) has not confirmed the information, but the head of the investigation, the crime commissioner Jussi Luoton according to which the connection will be clarified.

KRP is investigating the case as a murder. KRP said on Friday that it plans to present the man suspected of the shooting for imprisonment. The man has confessed to the act.

According to HS information, the suspect is a 54-year-old man.

The suspect and the victim had agreed to meet at the Puotila marina. The police have not commented on the reason for the meeting.

According to HS, the victim of the act is a 34-year-old man. He has a criminal history related to debt collection.

In 2014, the man received a three-year prison sentence for, among other things, aggravated robbery, aggravated drug crime and deprivation of liberty. The motive for the acts has been debt collection from the underworld.

The Criminal Sanctions Department (Rise) specialist Sami Peltovooma comments to HS on the working methods of the underworld on a general level.

According to Peltvuoma, organized criminal groups have a habit of collecting debts by threatening violence. Sometimes debts can also be invented, converted or partially invented.

According to the groups, someone may have acted wrongly, for example, so they invent a debt for him. The reasons can be arbitrary, Peltovooma says. He does not comment on Puotila’s case.

Peltovooma says that a debt can also arise from the fact that the authority has confiscated drugs from someone’s possession, for example, or that drugs have been put on sale but the money has not been paid back.

Such debts are collected directly, but debts can also be bought to be collected from others, for example from companies that deal with the criminal underworld, says Peltovuoma.

Collection amounts may increase tenfold, Peltovooma says.

“A debt can be an arbitrarily defined fine for something that has been invented. We can talk about tens of thousands of euros”, he states.

According to Peltvouma, debt collectors often want to make the debtor or a fictitious debtor insolvent. In this case, the original debt amount often has no meaning.

“The operation is very calculating, cold and diabolical,” says Peltovuoma.

On Wednesday, the police examined cars at the murder scene in Puotila. According to HS information, the parties to the murder have connections to organized crime.

Often criminal groups want to avoid violence themselves, so they outsource violent debt collection to a specialized person, a so-called torpedo.

According to Peltvuoma, debt collection is not always connected to organized crime either, but the debt collector has earned a reputation in criminal circles, thanks to which he can act independently.

Field power debt collection can be “sort of easy money”, so it can be difficult to stop it suddenly. Margins tend to be good.

“If you buy to collect a debt and the margin increases tenfold, it can be attractive,” says Peltovuoma.

Along with big profits also come big risks. Debt collection often involves the threat of violence or the use of violence that leads to a criminal conviction. Especially the verdicts for gross assaults are felt, Peltovooma reminds.

Risks are also significant for a person who has business with the street companies of criminal organizations.

According to Peltvuoma, in some sectors you inevitably come across organized criminal groups. According to him, for example, there are many persons, groups or companies belonging to organized crime working in the construction industry and law enforcement.

“In these fields, it may be that you can’t run away once and for all, but you have to somehow deal with people who belong to organized crime,” says Peltovuoma.