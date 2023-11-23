Home page World

Press Split

Federal Minister of the Interior Nancy Faeser (SPD) at the BKA autumn meeting. © Arne Dedert/dpa

The numbers leave no doubt. Society has become more violent, said the Federal Interior Minister, referring to the police’s current crime statistics.

Wiesbaden – According to preliminary figures, violent crime in Germany rose by almost 17 percent in the first half of 2023 compared to the same period last year. As Federal Interior Minister Nancy Faeser (SPD) said on Thursday in Wiesbaden with reference to police crime statistics, the number of crimes rose by around 11 percent overall. Society has become more violent. The increase is clear, but the causes are diverse. dpa