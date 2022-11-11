Violent crime | Interior Minister Mikkonen on street gangs: There is room for extortion in gun punishments, more police officers are needed

Gang violence often involves illegal weapons and explosives. We are starting to figure out how to increase the penalties.

Penalties the possession of illegal weapons and explosives is being considered for extortion, says the Minister of the Interior Krista Mikkonen (green). The need for extortion is related to a new kind of gang violence in Finland.

“We have decided together with the Ministry of Justice to start an investigation into toughening the penalties,” says Mikkonen.

Mikkonen’s assessment is that there is room for extortion in the punishments.

“Compared to Sweden, our punishments are lighter. Weapons and explosives are part of this tangle of problems, so it is now worth watching their punishments.”

Opposition parties throughout the fall, they grilled the government with questions about what it plans to do to curb the violence on the streets. The District Court of Helsinki ruled last spring in connection with the trial that street gangs have formed in Finland, whose activities are organized crime.

The police have said that a total of a dozen street gangs operate in southern Finland. Chairman of the Union of Police Organizations Jonna Rinne has said that 95 percent of the members belonging to street gangs are of foreign origin based on their name and ethnicity.

Mikkonen has stated many times during questioning sessions that the “root causes” of the problem must be tackled. What are they?

“The root causes are the same for all young people, whether they are immigrants or not. In other words, being marginalized and not finding your own place in the world. That place is then sought after in gangs.”

If the root causes are the same for everyone, why are people of foreign background so strongly overrepresented in street gangs?

“It is worrying and shows that there is a lot of work to be done in terms of integration. Among young people with an immigrant background, there are many who have lived in Finland for a long time or are immigrants of several generations. It clearly shows that integration also needs to be improved.”

“ “In the future, we must also ensure that the number of police officers is sufficient.”

Mikkonen believes that the difficulties of young people have been aggravated by, for example, the fact that education has been cut in previous governments, and therefore there has not been enough support available in schools. According to him, it’s about society’s services as a whole: integration measures such as language teaching must work well, but families must also have enough help from the social work side.

Some young people need even stronger intervention from society. When a young person starts to slip into the path of crime, the police are also needed. This kind of multiprofessional support is called anchor activity. According to Mikkonen, it is one of the most important ways to prevent young people from joining gangs.

There are at least cautiously promising results from the operation. According to a study published last spring, those young people who participated in anchor activities had a lower risk of having to deal with the police in connection with a new crime compared to the controls within a year of the previous crime.

Today, there are anchor activities in all areas of Finnish police departments. According to Mikkonen, after the turn of the year, it’s important to be careful that operations remain smooth. When the welfare areas start, social work will be their responsibility, but schools and youth work will remain with the municipalities.

Then there are, of course, more traditional means of internal security. The current government has increased the number of police officers to 7,500.

In Mikkonen’s opinion, the permanent appropriations for the police should continue to be increased in the next government term.

“Yes, there is a shortage there.”

In recent years, it has been difficult for police funding to cover actual costs. Even though more money has been given, the police have still announced every fall that they have to cut their expenses. According to an external report, the increasing costs of the police are explained not only by personnel costs, but also by information and communication technology costs and space costs such as increased rents.

According to the government’s internal security report, 8,200 police officers would be needed in 2030.

“Of course, it requires resources. Even though the economic situation is difficult, protecting people’s everyday lives is so important that we must continue to make sure that the number of police officers is sufficient.”

According to Mikkonen, the arrests made by the police have had the effect of curbing violence.

“When the key people have been removed, it shows in the gangs’ activities.”

When When we talk about gang violence in Finland, the situation in Sweden comes up practically every time. The same goes for Mikkonen: the interior minister reminds us that gangs in Sweden have thousands of members. Finland is far from Sweden’s situation, says Mikkonen.

But the situation in Finland has still worsened. Why?

“That’s a good question. Juvenile delinquency has increased recently, although before that there was a good downward trend. If there was even one clear reason, it would help in finding solutions.”

Mikkonen repeats his view that the background of the problem is the marginalization of young people. In addition, events in other countries also affect Finland.

“Crime is very international.”

Krista Mikkonen thinks that the government has taken the phenomenon of gang violence seriously.

From the opposition the current governing parties have been accused of not taking the increase in gang violence seriously enough. Mikkonen disagrees with the criticism.

“When I started as Minister of the Interior, I brought up gang violence in my first press conference. I feel that the government has taken the problem seriously and solutions have been sought across the spectrum.”

In an interview with HS in October, a former gang criminal who now works to help violent criminals Miika Mehmet said that he thinks the current climate of discussion is ridiculous because young people are not wanted to be stigmatized.

Mikkonen estimates that one problem is that the discussions often mix up different things: are we talking about the gangs that the district court has referred to, crimes committed by young people in general, or organized crime that already existed in Finland in the past?

“Discussion can therefore be difficult. But we shouldn’t avoid talking about this issue, because it affects the safety of all of us,” says Mikkonen.