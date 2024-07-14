Home page World

In Albstadt, police found three dead and two seriously injured. © Jannik Nölke/dpa

In Albstadt on the Swabian Alb, there is a major operation in a residential area. The police find three dead bodies there, including, according to the police, the suspected perpetrator.

Albstadt – According to police, the women who were seriously injured in the violent attack in the Swabian town of Albstadt suffered gunshot wounds. The exact state of health of the two injured is currently unclear, said a police spokesman. Both are in hospital.

During the major operation, the police found three dead and two injured. The suspected perpetrator is among the dead. According to the police, the crime was not a shooting spree. Investigators are more likely to believe it was a crime within the family. dpa