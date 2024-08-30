Collision between two vans on the A12 motorway, a 26-year-old died instantly: when they pulled him out of the wreckage he still had his phone in his hand

A very serious road accident occurred late yesterday morning, Thursday 29 August, on the A12. A 26 years old originally from Mali, unfortunately lost his life instantly, after colliding with another van, which was stopped in the emergency lane.

All investigations into the incident are currently underway and the possibility that the prosecutor who is dealing with the case may also decide to order an arrest cannot be excluded. the autopsy on the body. The hypothesis is also that he had a sickness sudden.

According to initial information released by some local media, the tragedy occurred around 12.30 on Thursday 29th August. Precisely along the A12 motorway, between the toll booths of Lavagna and Sestri Levante, which are both located in the province of Genoa. The young man was driving the van and was perhaps returning home for his lunch break.

However, it was while he was driving his vehicle that he allegedly emergency lane invaded of the highway. In that stretch there was another parked vanfor work in progress, but there was no one inside. Unfortunately, the vehicle that the 26-year-old was driving, in the impact became a pile of sheet metal and everyone soon realized the gravity of what had happened.

Accident on the A12, the death of the 26-year-old and the discovery after having pulled him out of the vehicle

In addition to the health workers and the police, the Fire Brigade also had to intervene on site. The latter had to work for a long time to to free the man with the sheet metal, but once outside, they discovered that he had his in his hands mobile phone.

The possibility that the boy was doing it cannot be ruled out using while he was driving or that he took it before losing his life, while trying to ask help. The hypothesis that he may have had a sickness sudden.

The device is now under seizurewhile the body is at the disposal of the judicial authorities. The prosecutor who is dealing with the case is now deciding whether or not to order an autopsy on the body. There will be further updates on the heartbreaking story shortly.