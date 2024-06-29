A terrible accident occurred at the height ofhighway A7 Milan-Genoa. Due to a very violent collision between two cars seven people were seriously injured. Among them also two children aged 3 and 5.

Terrible accident on the Milan-Genoa motorway: seven people were involved

Another terrible road accident occurred this night along the A7 Milan-Genoa motorway. Two cars were involved in a crash which resulted in seven injured. These also include two kids very small as one has just turned 3 while the other is 5.

There is not yet much information on what happened, even if the impact occurred a few minutes after midnight at the height of Binasco. The two cars collided although the dynamics due to which this accident occurred are not clear.

Five people were traveling in one car while only two were in the other. In any case, the emergency services were contacted in a preventive manner and six ambulances with doctors and paramedics immediately went to the scene. The rescuers were then able to establish that none of the injured were dying, but it was still necessary to contact them the air ambulance to intervene more directly on some of the subjects involved.

Among the injured were also two very young children

As mentioned before, among the injured there are also two children very small. The 3-year-old child was transferred to the hospital Pope John XXIII of Bergamo right on board a helicopter, as it was necessary to declare the yellow code.

The other girl, who is 5 years old, was admitted with a yellow code, but fortunately her conditions seem to be quite good. All the other injured were instead distributed to the hospitals in the area so that they can receive the best care. care of the case.

The police and firefighters then intervened on the scene and are reconstructing the scene in order to highlight the dynamics of what happened. Obviously the stretch of road where the accident occurred was closed to traffic to avoid further problems.