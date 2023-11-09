Al Mayadeen: a shootout between the US and Syria began on the banks of the Euphrates

On the banks of the Euphrates River in the province of Deir ez-Zor, clashes began between the US military and its allied Kurdish formations, the Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF), and the Syrian army. This was reported by Al Mayadeen TV channel, citing a source.

There are violent clashes between American forces and the SDF on the one hand and the Syrian army and its allies on the other, using various types of medium-caliber weapons, heavy artillery weapons and rockets Al Mayadeen TV channel

According to the channel’s interlocutor, American and Kurdish troops are located east of the Euphrates, and the Syrian military is attacking from the west.

Before the clashes began, the US base at the gas field came under fire

Before the clashes began, the US base at the Koniko gas field in Deir ez-Zor came under missile and drone fire, reported Al Mayadeen.

The American facility has been repeatedly targeted in recent weeks. On October 27, explosions occurred at the base. On October 30, the base at the Koniko field came under a missile attack.

On October 19, it became known that the Islamic movement of Iraq, which includes armed groups of Shiite radicals, attacked the US base at Tanf in Syria.

As The Washington Post reported, US President Joe Biden was persuaded to strike at the leadership of Iran due to attacks on bases in the Middle East. According to the publication, 24 American troops were injured as a result of the attacks.

The United States, in turn, attacked an arms depot of pro-Iranian groups in Syria

In turn, on the night of November 9, the United States attacked an arms depot of pro-Iranian groups in eastern Syria in response to ongoing shelling of American forces in the region. Pentagon chief Lloyd Austin announced this. The statement was published on website departments.

Today, at the direction of President Joe Biden, U.S. forces launched a self-defense strike against a facility in eastern Syria used by Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps and affiliated groups. Lloyd Austin head of the Pentagon

The high-precision strike was carried out by two F-15 fighter-bombers, the Pentagon chief noted. He clarified that this is the second operation carried out by the United States in response to shelling of American troops and bases in Iraq and Syria.

Austin stressed that Washington is ready to take further measures to protect its military and facilities. The Minister of Defense called for refraining from any escalation.

On the night of October 27, it became known that US President Joe Biden ordered strikes on targets allegedly belonging to Iran in Syria in response to a series of attacks on the US Armed Forces. Pentagon chief Lloyd Austin noted that F-16 fighter jets struck two targets in western Syria that were used by the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) and associated groups.

Later, warehouses with ammunition and weapons were named as targets of the strikes. At the same time, Al Mayadeen TV channel, citing a source, stated that the US Air Force carried out strikes on Syrian areas where there are no military warehouses.

White House Strategic Communications Coordinator John Kirby called the US military’s strikes on targets in Syria self-defense. He added that Washington is ready to protect its troops and facilities abroad.

The United States considers attacks on Middle Eastern bases a threat to national security interests

US Assistant Secretary of Defense Barbara Leaf called attacks on US bases in the Middle East a threat to US national security in the Red Sea.

This is a direct threat Barbara Leaf US Assistant Secretary of Defense

Deputy Assistant Secretary of Defense Dana Strole, during a hearing before the House Foreign Affairs Committee, indicated that the United States has increased its military presence in the region to protect its interests, including navigation in the Red Sea.

Earlier it became known that the Pentagon will send 300 more troops to the Middle East, as attacks on US military bases in Iraq and Syria have become almost daily amid the conflict between Israel and Hamas.

Former White House adviser believes that the United States wants to spread the conflict in the Middle East to Iran and Syria

Former White House adviser during the administration of President Ronald Reagan, Paul Craig Roberts, believes that the United States wants to expand the Palestinian-Israeli conflict in the Middle East and provoke new wars.

The goal is to drag Iran and Syria into conflict so that the neocons can resume wars in the Middle East. No one seems to be listening to rational voices. In other words, there are no obstacles to the conflict getting out of control Paul Craig Roberts former White House adviser during the Reagan administration

The analyst noted that Washington’s intentions are confirmed by sending a huge amount of American military, weapons and aerospace forces to the region.