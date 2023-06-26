Abdullah Abu Dhaif (Khartoum, Cairo)

Violent clashes have renewed between the Sudanese Armed Forces and the Rapid Support Forces south of the capital, Khartoum, and in the Darfur region, while an official of the International Committee of the Red Cross told Al-Ittihad that the humanitarian situation is very disturbing and is heading towards a catastrophic transformation in all vital sectors.

Witnesses said that Khartoum witnessed an escalation in the intensity of clashes and shelling with the crisis entering its 11th week, which caused the displacement of 2.5 million people and caused a humanitarian crisis.

Residents of Khartoum, Bahri and Omdurman, the three cities that make up the greater capital region, said that fierce fighting broke out from yesterday evening until yesterday.

Witnesses also pointed to a sharp increase in violence in recent days in Nyala, the largest city in the western Darfur region.

Fierce fighting also broke out in the vicinity of El Fasher, the capital of North Darfur state, which the United Nations says is inaccessible to aid workers.

In El Geneina, where communications networks and aid supplies have been almost completely cut off in recent weeks, the attacks have sent tens of thousands fleeing across the border into Chad.

Yesterday, the spokeswoman for the United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights, Ravina Shamdasani, called for the establishment of a safe corridor for those fleeing El Geneina and for aid workers to reach it, after reports of extrajudicial executions and the continued spread of hate speech.

In the context, Iman Trabelsi, the regional spokeswoman for the International Committee of the Red Cross in the Middle and Near East, said in an exclusive statement to Al-Ittihad that the humanitarian situation in Sudan is very worrying and is heading towards a catastrophic transformation, noting that in addition to the large human losses, the clashes affected all Vital sectors, and the population’s inability to obtain the most basic services such as water, electricity and health.

Trabelsi explained that the number of people in need of relief and services increased from 15.8 million in November 2022 to 24.7 million in May 2023, and that the damage to basic infrastructure coincides with the slowdown in humanitarian operations, especially since conditions in Sudan were already deteriorating even before the onset of the crisis, which made it worse. It has caused an internal displacement crisis of about 3.7 million people and more than a million refugees from neighboring countries, which poses additional challenges.

Trabelsi revealed that the imminent collapse of the health sector is among the most dangerous scenarios. UN statistics indicate that less than 20% of the facilities in Sudan are currently out of service, due to the lack of availability of medicines and equipment and the interruption of water and electricity. their work.

colossal needs

The UN official indicated that the International Committee of the Red Cross is focusing on continuing to support the health sector, which requires huge needs, and is trying to cover part of it due to the lack of security guarantees so that the teams can intensify field intervention and distribute relief and rescue materials, noting that the teams were able to distribute supplies to Khartoum hospitals, in cooperation With the Sudanese Red Crescent and the Ministry of Health.

And last May 6, Saudi Arabia and the United States began sponsoring talks between the armed forces and the Rapid Support Forces, which resulted in more than one armistice being breached, prompting the two countries to suspend negotiations.

The fighting left more than 3,000 dead and tens of thousands wounded, in addition to 2.5 million displaced people inside and outside the country, according to the latest figures from the Sudanese Ministry of Health and the United Nations.