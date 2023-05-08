Chihuahua.- Juarez City lived a bloody weekendby registering two murders on Friday, 14 on Saturday and at least two this Sunday.

According to a publication by José Cárdenas.com, the Saturday On May 4, there were 14 deaths in total in violent acts, and at least four people were apprehended by authorities in relation to three of those cases.

He Friday On May 5, he adds, two people were murdered.

And this Sunday May 7, there is a record of at least two people killedmale, who were found inside a Aerostar minivan type vehiclebeige color, which was located on Abuela and Revolución Proletaria streets, in the colony Mexico 68outside a house and next to the train tracks.

sources of the Municipal police detailed that the two men were hands tied and gagged, and there are versions that the murderers abandoned the minivan with the bodies in the early hours of the morning. See also Wixárika caravan continues its way through Michoacán towards CDMX

He increase of the violence in Juarez City It is due to the presence of criminal groups that fight for the plaza, especially for drug trafficking, also because it is a passage for migrants heading to the United States; many businesses have closed and citizens are afraid to take to the streets, adds José Cárdenas.com.