There was a fight in the Moscow metro. When exactly the incident occurred, it is not reported, but the video of the fight circulated on social networks on Saturday, January 28.

The footage shows how the brawler kicks two men. One of the victims lies on the floor, the second tries to leave.

It is specified that the incident occurred at the Kurskaya metro station. The reason for the behavior of the aggressor is unknown.

There were no official comments from the Moscow police department or the metro.

In November 2022, at the Oktyabrskoye Pole station, a man attacked a policeman. The violator fell asleep in the train car heading to the depot. The law enforcement officer woke the man, but he did not like it, and he got into a fight with the policeman. A second policeman came to the aid of a colleague, only the two of them were able to cope with the brawler. The man injured the arm of one law enforcement officer, and bit the leg of another.