A young woman was assaulted by two teenagers who surprised her when she was getting her little daughter into the car and, after throwing her to the ground and beating her, they escaped with the vehicle, although they were arrested after colliding with a tree two blocks from the victim’s house.

Although the robbery was known in the last hours with the viralization of a footage from a security camera that recorded what happened, the attack happened last Friday in Mansilla and Posadas, in Villa Dominico, in Avellaneda.

According to the pictures, while The young woman was putting the girl in the back seat, she was surprised from behind by two criminals, one of whom grabbed her by the neck and made her fall backwards to the ground. so he hit his head against the curb on the sidewalk.

When the victim was on the floor, one of the criminals hit her to get her wallet. The young woman resisted as long as she could.

This is the exact moment when the alleged thieves attack the woman.

But finally, the thief took his loot and, together with his accomplice, got into the car. Before escaping, the criminals took the girl out of the vehicle.

The victim tried to prevent the thieves from leaving with the vehicle. He stood in front of them and begged them to leave the documents with him.

At one point, chen the criminals began their escape, a young man left the victim’s house and began to chase the thieves, who left at full speed.

But 200 meters from the scene of the robbery, the two thieves crashed the car into a tree and at that moment they were detained by police personnel from the Avellaneda Patrol Command.

The two detainees are 14 and 16 years old and were placed at the disposal of the Functional Instruction Unit (UFI) No. 1 Juvenile Criminal Responsibility Judicial Judicial Department of Avellaneda-Lanús.

THE NATION

