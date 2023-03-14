Violent attack on a referee in an amateur tournament in Manizales, video

You have created your account in EL TIEMPO. Know and personalize your profile.
The verification email will be sent to
Check your inbox and if not, in your spam folder.
NO, CHANGE EMAIL YES, SEND
Assault on a judge in Manizales
Attack on a judge in Manizales
The victim already has several games directed in the second professional division.
Find the validation of The Lie Buster at the end of the news.
Violence marred this weekend one of the most popular amateur championships in the country, the Aranjuez Tournament, in Manizales.
The events occurred during the match between Constructivas La Fiera and Estanquillo El Parque. Several members of one of the teams brutally attacked the central referee, Sebastián Toro.
This was the attack on referee Sebastián Toro
One of the soccer players from Estanquillo El Parque violently pushed Toro, who fell to the ground. There, another of the players kicked him. Finally, several of the members of the same team tried to control the aggressors, while the assistants took the central judge.
This happened today here in Manizales. Wild dressed as soccer players in the Aranjuez Tournament, the most popular championship in the city. pic.twitter.com/CAkoA81J9w
— Osvaldo Hernandez (@osvaldoinforma) March 13, 2023
Toro, 27, is a category B referee and has directed 11 games in the promotion tournament in Colombia. He has also had two appearances as a fourth official in the first division; the most recent, in the game between Once Caldas and Millonarios, on February 27.
For now, no further details are known about what happened or the identity of the players who hit the judge.
The tournament coordinator, Julián Cardona, announced drastic sanctions for the aggressors, in statements to the newspaper La Patria. The game, which was 3-1 in favor of Constructivas La Fiera, was suspended due to lack of guarantees.
SPORTS
More sports news
Customize, discover and inform yourself.
Receive the best information in your mail of national news and the world
an error occurred in the request
keep going down
to find more content
you reached the content limit of the month
Enjoy the content of DIGITAL TIME unlimited. Subscribe now!
* COP $900 / month during the first two months
We know that you like to always be informed.
Create an account and you can enjoy:
- Access to newsletters with the best current news.
- Comment the news that interests you.
- Keep your favorite items.
Create an account and you can enjoy our content from any device.
#Violent #attack #referee #amateur #tournament #Manizales #video
Leave a Reply