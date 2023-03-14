Violent attack on a referee in an amateur tournament in Manizales, video

Violence marred this weekend one of the most popular amateur championships in the country, the Aranjuez Tournament, in Manizales.

The events occurred during the match between Constructivas La Fiera and Estanquillo El Parque. Several members of one of the teams brutally attacked the central referee, Sebastián Toro.

This was the attack on referee Sebastián Toro

One of the soccer players from Estanquillo El Parque violently pushed Toro, who fell to the ground. There, another of the players kicked him. Finally, several of the members of the same team tried to control the aggressors, while the assistants took the central judge.

Toro, 27, is a category B referee and has directed 11 games in the promotion tournament in Colombia. He has also had two appearances as a fourth official in the first division; the most recent, in the game between Once Caldas and Millonarios, on February 27.

For now, no further details are known about what happened or the identity of the players who hit the judge.

The tournament coordinator, Julián Cardona, announced drastic sanctions for the aggressors, in statements to the newspaper La Patria. The game, which was 3-1 in favor of Constructivas La Fiera, was suspended due to lack of guarantees.

