A reprehensible act of violence occurred this Monday in the Turkish Super League, in the match that Ankaragucu and Rizespor tied 1-1. The president of the local club, Faruk Koca, entered the field and attacked the match referee, Halil Meler.

The attack occurred after the Rizespor scored the tying goal in the 90+7 minute, through the Argentine attacker Adolfo Gaich, in a game that was very heated and ended with two players sent off, one for each team.

As soon as the match ended, Koca entered the playing field and punched the judge in the eye, who immediately fell to the ground.

When Meler tried to get up again, several of the Ankaragucu president's companions kicked him on the ground several times.

Turkish television images later showed Judge Meler, whose left eye was swollen.

Meler, 37, is an international referee, has refereed in the Champions League and was this year in the under-20 world championship, in which, among other games, fHe was the central referee of the match between Colombia and Turkey, in La Plata (Argentina), which ended 1-1.

The 1-1 leaves Ankaragucu in 11th place in the Turkish Super League table, with 18 points, 22 behind the leader, Fenerbahce, and eight away from the last qualifying spot for Uefa tournaments, which Trabzonspor currently occupies.

