The anti-mining protests do not stop in Chubut. Last night Lieutenant Governor Ricardo Sastre was attacked by protesters at the door of your house. Also his brother and mayor of Puerto Madryn, Gustavo Tailor. A group has taken over the facilities of the municipality of Esquel for six days. And during the weekend there was a cut in national route three that caused up to 15 kilometers of queue between trucks and vehicles. Among the protesters – no more than 50 people – there were also representatives of social organizations, unions and left-wing political parties. The cut was inflexible: they did not let a truck carrying elements for the assembly of respirators pass in the city of Ushuaia. They were finally evicted by the provincial police.

The protests began to erupt when Thursday the legislature rejected a project of the Popular Initiative against mining in Chubut. It had about 30 thousand signatures. For 13 votes to 12 and two abstentions, the project was rejected. And it will no longer be able to be dealt with in this legislative period.

Ricardo Sastre, the deputy governor of Chubut. He was attacked last night in front of his house / Day

Anti-mining groups began the protest by cutting Route 3 near the Almirante Zar de Trelew airport. Immediately, a large number of private vehicles and especially trucks were stranded. Some stayed up to 48 hours. This provoked numerous discussions and even threats of aggression between truckers and protesters. Those who were blocking the route even prevented the passage of a transport that carried elements to assemble respirators in Ushuaia, necessary in the face of the Covid pandemic. “Nobody passes here” was the response of the protesters to the driver when he explained the importance of their cargo. He was only able to continue his journey 18 hours later.

Sastre explained that “they attack me for the mere fact of generating violence. I am the lieutenant governor and my brother mayor. We have neither voice nor vote in the legislature. But this does not mean that he endorses any type of aggression against a deputy. I say that what they want is to confuse people. It is not the first time it happens. They are vandals, they are not neighbors as they say”, He added. The attacks were also replicated through social networks. The issue of mining in Chubut is heated. Y a key vote is still missing: the new zoning. Those who defend it say that it will generate hundreds of jobs. Those who do not want it assure that it will be against “the water and the health of the Chubut people.” And they have a slogan: “No is no.” Chubut. Correspondent.

Look also

