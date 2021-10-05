China continues with its streak of prohibitions, and this time it will be the anime fans who suffer. Previously, information had already come out related to this Asian country seeking to ban any anime that included violent or sexual content, but now it is official.

By means of the National Radio and Television Administration, the government of China was in charge of giving the order to ban all anime that includes violent or pornographic elements. According to the leaders of this region, this type of content is not appropriate for young people, so it is their duty to regulate it.

Now, China It will be the one who chooses which animes are broadcast in this country and which ones are not. To do so, they will take as a basis the values ​​infused by the Communist Party of China and with this, they will determine exactly the type of content that they will project in this territory.

This new measure already came into force as of today, and in fact, the anime broadcasts Ultraman Tiga they have already been permanently suspended. The government did not say exactly why this anime was removed from the official media, but it will surely not be the last.

Via: Business Insider