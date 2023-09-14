Home page World

Split

Police and forensics are investigating the arrested suspect’s car near the A7. © Christof Dathe/dpa

Did he kill a 17-year-old inline skater and then attack another woman with a knife a few days later? A 42-year-old who was wanted was arrested without resistance.

Diepholz – After the violent death of a 17-year-old inline skater and an attack on a 30-year-old in the Diepholz district of Lower Saxony, the wanted suspect has been caught. There was an arrest warrant against the 42-year-old from the region. Today the police want to provide further details in the case.

The man did not resist when he was arrested last night, police said. The 42-year-old’s car was reported to have been found on the A7 around 7 p.m. He was arrested around an hour later in the Schwarmstedt area.

The 17-year-old was out with her inline skaters on Sunday evening. A cyclist found the lifeless student in a ditch in a field in Barenburg and alerted the police. An autopsy confirmed that the teenager had been the victim of a violent act. She was therefore stabbed.

Yesterday morning, a man – according to investigators, the same perpetrator as in the 17-year-old’s case – attacked a 30-year-old in front of a fast food restaurant just a few kilometers from Barenburg. She was seriously injured with a knife. Witnesses prevented something worse from happening and helped the woman. After the attack in Sulingen, she was taken to hospital with serious but not life-threatening injuries.

The police identified the suspected perpetrator based on his license plate number. The Verden district court then issued an arrest warrant yesterday afternoon – on suspicion of completed and attempted manslaughter. “According to the current state of the investigation, he selected his victims at random and attacked them in an uncontrolled manner,” the police said. dpa