At least twelve wounded, including police and military, left this Thursday a new prison riot that broke out in the Ecuadorian port of Guayaquil, where a state of exception is in force as a result of the wave of drug violence that in two days already leaves at least eight dead.

The police intervention in the pavilions of #CPLGuayas No. 1 (Guayas Freedom Deprivation Center), leaves more than six police officers injured,” the Ecuadorian Police said on its Twitter account.

The events occurred during an ongoing operation to regain control of the Guayas Prison Number 1, known as the Guayaquil Penitentiary, one of the foci of the penitentiary crisis that has plagued Ecuador for four years.

Some 1,300 police officers and the same number of soldiers were transferred to the sector of what is also known as the Litoral Penitentiary to continue with a plan to transfer inmates to other prisons, in order to reduce overcrowding, which generated the reaction of gangs of prisoners. vying for control of the prison.

The National Service for Comprehensive Attention to Persons Deprived of Liberty (SNAI), in charge of the prison system, reported through social networks that inmates of said prison reacted with violent acts against the agents, including the use of explosive devices.

“Given the actions undertaken to control overcrowding, which includes improvements in infrastructure and strengthening of security, persons deprived of liberty -members of organized crime groups- respond with violence against officers of the National Police, Armed Forces and the Corps of Security and Penitentiary Surveillance, including the use of grenades,” the SNAI reported in a statement.

The direct intervention operation of the security forces began on Wednesday, when it was officially reported that at least two inmates had died and another six had been injured in clashes between gangs of prisoners, according to the SNAI. But this Thursday there was already talk of 20 injured, including nine policemen and three soldiers, according to the SNAI.

At least six policemen were injured in attacks with bullets and explosives.

Security crisis in Ecuador

The wave of violence in Ecuador, which was sparked by the transfer of some 1,000 prisoners from Guayas 1, began on Tuesday with more than a dozen attacks with explosives in police stations, gas stations and health centers in Guayaquil.

This escalation of violent events led the president of Ecuador, Guillermo Lasso, to decree a state of emergency in the province of Guayas (in the southwest of the country and whose capital is Guayaquil).

The coastal province of Esmeraldas (in the northeast and bordering Colombia) was also subjected to a state of emergency for 45 days since Wednesday.

This Thursday, in order to dialogue with the authorities of the different functions of the State and heads of the security forces about the situation of violence in the country, President Lasso advanced a meeting of the Security and State Council (Cosepe).

After several hours of the meeting, the National Secretary of Public Security and State, Diego Ordóñez, reported that the Government had established a comprehensive security and peace strategy to structurally confront –in a short, medium and long term plan– the Effects of organized crime and drug trafficking in Ecuadorian society.

Without giving more details about the strategy, Ordóñez highlighted the irreducible decision “to combat the threat of drug trafficking, organized crime and retake control of prisons” in Ecuador.

The transfer of prisoners generated the new wave of drug trafficking attacks in Ecuador.

The Government of Ecuador attributes the violence in the streets to its decision to retake control of the prisons, a strategy that included the operation of transferring dangerous inmates from the Guayaquil Penitentiary to other prisons in the country.

But the truth is that drug trafficking took flight in recent years in Ecuador, until then a transit point for illegal shipments from Colombia, mainly. Organizations opened an internal market for the sale of drugs and multiplied shipments of tons of cocaine from Guayaquil and other ports.

Criminal gangs dominate several penitentiaries, converted into a “safe” center of their operations due to the inability of the State to assume control.

“Ecuador is a country (…) with a corrupt and permeable justice system. It is the perfect place for criminal activity,” said attorney Xavier Flores, a human rights specialist.

Organized crime has begun to displace the State from certain territorial spaces

For the former head of military intelligence Mario Pazmiño, in the South American country there is “a criminal governance in which organized crime has begun to displace the State from certain territorial spaces.”

The dispute for the power of the bands in prisons leaves about 400 dead since February 2021, most of the tafts with bodies, incinerated and mutilated to machete.

“That is going to spread, there is going to be a metastasis of violence at the national level, starting with the main cities, where these organizations already have certain enclaves and projecting themselves to other cities that are perhaps not contaminated,” Pazmiño said in an interview with the AFP.

Protected by the state of emergency, the government of President Guillermo Lasso deployed the military to support the police in operations against the multiple gangs that operate in Guayaquil, where 1,200 homicides have been reported so far this year, 60 percent more than in the same period of 2021, according to official data.

President Lasso also made a new call for national unity and criticized sectors of the opposition that hold him responsible for the situation due to a supposed “inability” to stop the violence.

“Our goal is to restore peace,” said the president, referring to the actions carried out against the “enemy” of the country, in reference to organized crime and drug trafficking, whom he accuses of being behind the violent acts.

“Those who are on the side of the criminals will be repudiated by Ecuadorians,” added Lasso, assuring that the country wants spaces for unity to be opened and a “true national meeting” to take place.

*With information from AFP and Efe

