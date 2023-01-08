In the first match of the friendly triangular that takes place in San Juan, Boca and Independiente drew 0-0 at the Bicentenario stadium in that province, to kick off 2023 football, at least with the first formal rehearsals.
However, once again we have to talk about violence as the great protagonist: it is that, when the clock marked 30 minutes of the second half, the referee Yael Falcón Pérez had to stop the match due to the incidents that occurred between both sides.
The friendly was attended by the two fans, as it takes place in the Argentine Cup (but not in the Professional League or in the Promotion tournaments, curiously, since it is the same public), but it could not end in peace because in one of the sides of the stadium crossed, wired through, the fans of the xeneize and the Red.
Quickly, spotting the drawbacks, Joaquin Laso, Dario Benedetto Y Guillermo Pol Fernandez they approached the fans to try to calm the situation, while from one grandstand to the other they threw themselves with a garbage can, for example. Then they joined Rodrigo Rey and the brand new captain of Independiente Ivan Marcone.
As there was no police presence in the area at that time, the climate of violence and tension lasted for a few minutes until security cordons arrived from both sides.
The game was stopped for more than five minutes, and after the police gave the OK to continue, the referee decided to resume, later adding nine minutes, with the final result being 0-0. Boca and Independiente tied. Violence won.
