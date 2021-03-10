In Essonne, a 14-year-old girl stabbed in Saint-Chéron and a 13-year-old teenager fatally injured in Boussy-Saint-Antoine; clashes in Champigny-sur-Marne (Val-de-Marne), Saint-Ouen (Seine-Saint-Denis)… “We are very worried about the gang phenomenon, worries Yazid Kherfi, mediator-trainer in the neighborhoods and in penitentiary establishments, founder of the association Médiation nomade. But everyone has a share of the responsibility. And the government’s responses are always more police, more repression, more prisons and putting cameras everywhere. By choosing that, we are going against the wall. “

There are avenues for non-repressive solutions

Faced with media sirens, self-declared experts yet far from the field, this ex-offender, who became a specialist in prevention and security policies, joined forces with Carlos Lopez, former national co-secretary of the SNPES-PJJ-FSU and educator at the PJJ (Judicial protection of young people). Together, they publish on franceinfo.fr a column signed by 110 citizens, lawyers, children’s judges, social workers from neighborhood associations, educators from the judicial protection of young people, teachers, unions, parents of students … “People who struggle with their daily work, sums up Carlos Lopez, and who want a broad, open public debate, not just about blaming people, the judiciary and criminal responses. “

The phenomenon of gangs exists, it is real, the press release notes. But its topicality is not new. On the other hand, the actors on the ground point out the insufficiency of the means given to the public services of education and protection of children, of specialized prevention and of mediation. And the failure of a care policy that would detect and guide young people in great psychological suffering, which the health crisis has only amplified. There are avenues for non-repressive solutions. Thus, for the former national secretary of SNPES-PJJ-FSU, it would be necessary to re-articulate the work of the PJJ with the departments, which, since 2007, have sole responsibility for the protection of children. “Now, the PJJ can only intervene afterwards, when the minor is in the criminal justice system, explains Carlos Lopez. Many departments do not have the means to take charge and delegate to associations. However, the PJJ, as a public service, has an obligation of means and not of results. We ask that the means that are put into confinement be returned to all departments. A day in a closed educational center costs 800 euros for a young person. A center for educational and professional integration el, it costs a lot less. “

“We must provoke the meeting, create places of speech”

Listening to young people, valuing them, supporting them, rather than avoiding them, then locking them up. “When I walk around the neighborhoods, day and night, I notice that young people are often alone, Yazid Kherfi analysis. The posts of specialized prevention educators, the premises for young people, are being abolished. There is a growing gap between the world of young people and that of adults, including families. It is necessary to provoke the meeting, to create places of speaking open also in the evening. In France, most youth centers have town hall opening hours. Now we must provoke speech to r know each other, know each other in order to respect each other, respect each other in order to live together. As there are no adults, the young people feel insecure. And to protect themselves, they are part of a gang. Being in the gang gives you power. And unfortunately having a gun in your pocket and being violent allows you to exist. But behind, in real life, there is a cry for help. “

With their platform, accompanied by an online petition, these professionals want to debate with everyone, local elected officials, parents, avoiding clichés and caricatures. “We did a safety Beauvau, but why not a prevention Beauvau? “ quips the host of Nomadic Mediation. But it seems that Jean Castex, who is organizing the interministerial meeting scheduled for Friday in Matignon on the subject, did not plan to invite them.