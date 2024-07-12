Police arrest 7 people linked to the extreme right in Verona accused of violence. The aggravating circumstance of racial hatred has been recognized. 29 more investigated

Violence, threats, injuries. These are just some of the crimes that led to theArrest of 7 people involved in the extreme right in Verona. In fact, the State Police of Verona is giving execution of 7 precautionary measures in prison issued within the framework of aextensive investigative activity swung into action in the early hours of today, Friday 12 July. The operation sees 29 people involved (all under investigation) gravitating towards the far right wing of the cities of Verona for several episodes of violence. Of these, 7 were arrested. The crimes contested are injuries, private violence, threats, aggravated damage and carrying of objects capable of causing offence.

Who are the 7 right-wing extremists arrested?

The seven arrested have been given the following conditions: House arrest. It’s about six from Verona and one from Trentinoall between 19 to 27 years old. Among the most striking episodes of violence committed by these young right-wing extremists there would be theassault perpetrated in via Mazzini against a young man in the context of the “fight against baby gangs”, the violence committed against some Moroccan fans (who suffered injuries and damage to the cars they were on board) in Corso Porta Nuova (in Verona) in the final stages of the football championship in Qatar and theambush carried out during the “Festa in Rosso” in Quinzano (also Verona) in July 2023. For these and other attacks, theaggravating the purpose of hatred and racial discrimination.

Two of those arrestedmore recently, have been identified among the 67 Italian fans that last June 15th in Dortmund, before the match Italy-Albania of the European Championship “Euro 2024”were intercepted by the German authorities shortly before attacking a group of Albanian supporters. At the time of the check, numerous balaclava, paper bombs And material capable of offending. All fans were subjected to a preventive detention. One of the two Veronese arrested in Germany also appears to have received a Daspo international, thus also violating the preventive measure of the Police Commissioner. It is likely that these two individuals are part of the group Ultras “North Side” of Chievo Verona.

Violence and threats in Verona, 7 arrests and 29 investigated in the orbit of the far right

The investigating judge: the suspects show “total contempt for the guards”

In the precautionary measure order, the investigating judge wanted to underline how many of the suspects committed the facts in question despite being already reported at liberty as well as recipients of administrative measures by the Police Chief, bringing to light “total disregard for the guards”, as they define the police. On the basis of the serious evidence of guilt found and the aggressiveness of the conduct, the preliminary investigations judge decided to apply house arrest with a picture of social dangerousness of appreciable gravity such as to be able to consider the possible repetition of further crimes of the same kind.

From the evidence collected by the men of the Digos of the Verona Police Headquarters, coordinated by the Central Directorate of the Prevention Police, the suspects were considered “unable to contain their impulses and convey one’s ideas in a peaceful way”, drawing encouragement and approval from the group to which one belongs and showing that one considers the use of violence a way of asserting one’s ideas and of oppressing one’s opponent.