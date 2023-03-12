A gang kidnapped a hospital in Ecuador for hours last November. RR H.H.

Hospitals in Ecuador are under threat from criminal organizations. In the last three months, 92 attack alerts have been activated in different health centers. The last episode occurred at the Abel Gilbert Pontón hospital, located south of the coastal city of Guayaquil. Two hitmen dressed as doctors entered the fourth floor of the hospital and shot dead a man with gunshot wounds in room 433. “Two policemen who were in a joint room reacted when they heard the shots and an exchange of bullets took place. ”, explained Edwin Noguera, commander of the Guayaquil Police.

The shooting occurred in the surgery recovery area of ​​one of the largest hospitals in the city. The scene described by the authorities seems fictional, the hitmen even subdued a policeman, seized his weapon and shot one of the uniformed officers who was on the fourth floor guarding a prisoner who was recovering from surgery. The police officer was seriously injured in the stomach and has a reserved prognosis. The hitmen fled and security footage shows one of them dressed as a doctor with two pistols, one in each hand, as he was walking out of the hospital.

Since 2022, the South American country that has exceeded any ceiling in homicide figures due to the war between drug gangs, violence has crossed the limits of prisons and neighborhoods to hospitals and ambulances in at least ten cities in Ecuador, which in any conflict they are considered as zones of peace. For this reason, last December, the Ministry of Health together with the Ministry of the Interior and the Police established a reaction protocol against threats and attacks that they have called Silver Code.

He Silver Code It is the route of actions that different State institutions have established to ensure health services in a context of violence in all hospitals in the country, both public and private. The main threat that the authorities have detected is from those patients who are related to a criminal group and “who could generate an internal threat to the health facility or who could become the target of an attack,” explains Diego Vallejo, director of Risks of the Ministry of Health. All these variables have already happened in the last three months.

In November 2022, seven men took over the hospital in the city of Chone, in the province of Manabí. For three hours the criminals sowed terror, taking nurses and doctors hostage. His goal was to kill a teenager known in the criminal world under the alias of Dirty face, a feared hitman. They were unable to execute him due to the intervention of the Police.

A few days later, at the Monte Sinai hospital in Guayaquil, while a patient who had suffered an assassination attempt was being treated, around 40 motorcyclists outside the establishment caused a stir in an intimidation attempt. “He Silver Code It was activated and due to the seriousness of the situation, the support of elite units of the Police was requested to take control and disperse these people, this action prevented it from escalating further, ”explains Vallejo.

Join EL PAÍS to follow all the news and read without limits. subscribe

The variables are evaluated from the moment an ambulance is sent or a patient arrives at a health facility to analyze what type of police protection is required. Even so, there are 18 public health centers that must be intervened to reinforce security, and although this announcement was made three months ago, only one hospital, the one in the province of Santo Domingo, has begun works to reduce vulnerabilities. . For this plan, the Ecuadorian government has even received the support of the Pan American Health Organization.

Of the 92 alerts issued by hospitals in which the Silver Code, on three occasions the situation could not be prevented and the criminals took over the health centers. In one they achieved the objective of executing the patient, the last case in the Guayaquil hospital. At this time in the country, three hospitals are under threat and have the protocol activated in the face of any attempt to kidnap the establishment or hit men.

Follow all the international information on Facebook and Twitteror in our weekly newsletter.