Violence | “They are scary situations” – the curator of a Helsinki high school tells about guarding the family’s “honor” on the school grounds

According to experts, more cases of “honor”-related violence against young people are coming to light now than before.

When schools around the country start again, other young people have a different school life ahead of them. There are young people in Finland too, whose family and community control their lives so strongly that, for example, they are not allowed to go to school without an escort. Usually these young people are girls.

During the school day, parents can monitor their children’s location via the phone’s GPS. The young person’s activities at school may also be monitored by a forced brother or relative. In the afternoon, someone will pick up the young person at home.

Defying the family would not be useful, as it could lead to violence and exclusion from the entire community.

The experts too little is said about honor-related violence against young people in Finland.

Published on Saturday In HS’s report more than a hundred recent restraining orders were reviewed. They found several references to honor-motivated violence against adults.

In addition to adults, honor-related violence can target young adults and minors.

In the case of young people, the means are similar in many respects, but the control is often more extensive, describes the leading expert of the Sopu work Johanna Aapakallio.

Sopu-tyo is a form of Loisto Setlement’s youth work that helps young people and their families in crisis and conflict situations of honor-related violence. Work has been done in Helsinki for more than 10 years.

Health and according to the definition of the welfare institution (THL), “violence related to honor is communal violence in which a family, clan or other community violently controls an individual, accusing them of behavior that violates norms.” According to THL, it is based on a communal, often unequal and male-dominated world of values.

Using the term “honour-related violence” makes it easier to talk about the phenomenon. It goes without saying that there is nothing honorable about violence in itself.

According to Johanna Aapakallio, violence related to honor is more common today than before. The increase in the need for help indicates that young people are already better aware of the control over them and seek help themselves.

In Finland, violence related to honor is practically never directed at small children. Instead, the risk of being controlled increases when the young person reaches puberty.

“During puberty, sexual interest begins to awaken and parents may be afraid that the young person will do something that their community thinks would be morally wrong,” says Aapakallio

At the heart of honor-related violence is to hold on to the community’s own moral values ​​and norms. The young person’s actions reflect shame on the whole family.

Teacher may be the first person to whom the young person tells about his situation.

The school curator of Eira adult high school Kaisa Peltonen in his work, he constantly encounters young people who suffer from honor-related violence.

In addition to primary school for adults, Eira adult high school allows you to study in adult high school and take Finnish language courses. Currently, people from a hundred different nationalities study at the school.

According to Peltonen, escorts and searchers have been seen at the school. Young people may also take advantage of community pressure. For the purpose of bullying, a picture is taken of the girl and a story is made up about being with a boy. The picture is then sent to the girl’s family.

“They are scary situations,” Peltonen describes.

In the case of boys, honor-motivated violence manifests itself in the way that they are forced to act. The family may pressure, for example, a brother or relative’s son to keep an eye on the girl at school and report to the parents.

At school, the young person can tell an expert about his situation, such as a curator, and a plainclothes policeman can also be called to the scene, whom the young person can meet without the family’s knowledge. School is a refuge for many.

With the curator, young people can review their rights and receive safety instructions. Peltonen instructs young people, for example, to download the 112 application to their phone, through which they can be located in an emergency.

Often, awareness of one’s own rights and opportunities to get help is weak. Building trust takes a long time, Peltonen says.

Kudos to you associated violence typically begins with little control. For example, the family says who can meet, orders to come straight home from school or work.

There is rarely a situation where parents or family suddenly start using violence, Aapakallio emphasizes.

The situation can get worse if the young person continues his activities, for example in a dating relationship.

In one case, a girl wanted to meet a boy whose parents did not approve. Whenever he was not at school or at home, the parents wanted to make a video call, during which the boy went into hiding.

However, the young people were caught when a familiar bus driver drove past the girl and saw the boy. Parents had the information in a few minutes.

In the extreme the situation can escalate to the point where the young person is sent to the family’s former homeland to “learn the ways”, says Peltonen.

Sometimes a spouse and marriage arranged by the parents are waiting there. Young people sent elsewhere may disappear, or they may come back to Finland married and possibly with a child.

Aapakallio has also come across arranged marriages and girls sent home in his work. Sometimes marriage can be born on the young people’s own initiative if, for example, dating relationships are not allowed in the community.

“Then in the summer we travel to our parents’ home country, where we get to meet the opposite sex. During a couple of weeks of vacation, you fall in love and want to have sex, and marriage is the only way,” Aapakallio describes.

Breaking away from a covenant can be very difficult in religious communities, and the situation can also escalate into violence.

Cognoscenti remind that honor-related violence does not only occur in communities and families with immigrant backgrounds.

“We have always had this phenomenon,” says Aapakallio.

According to Aapakallio, clients of Sopu work are currently increasingly young people with a background in Christian communities. Young people belonging to the Roma minority are also increasingly seeking help.

In addition to girls, the risk of being the target of violence is very high for young people who belong to sexual or gender minorities. Young people may have been pressured to integrate or their identity may have been completely denied.

For these young people, the only solution is often to break away from their family and their own community. They have to find a way to live separately, Aapakallio describes.