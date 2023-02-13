Tuesday, February 14, 2023
Violence | The working group does not propose changes to the Criminal Code regarding genital mutilation

by admin_l6ma5gus
February 13, 2023
in World Europe
0

According to the working group, changing the current regulation would involve problems, especially regarding the definition of mutilation, the status of children and gender equality.

Ministry of Justice set up by the working group does not propose changes to the Criminal Code regarding genital mutilation. The Ministry of Justice announced the working group’s decision on Monday.

The working group’s report was not unanimous, as representatives of the Ministry of Justice considered more detailed regulation necessary.

In the review, there were widely different options for clarifying the regulation, such as banning all measures concerning children up to a certain age and regulation only concerning girls and women.

in Finland female genital mutilation of girls and women is now punishable under the abuse provisions of the Criminal Code.

In 2019, a citizens’ initiative to ban female genital mutilation was handed over to the Parliament.

