Violence | The working group does not propose changes to the Criminal Code regarding genital mutilation

According to the working group, changing the current regulation would involve problems, especially regarding the definition of mutilation, the status of children and gender equality.

Ministry of Justice set up by the working group does not propose changes to the Criminal Code regarding genital mutilation. The Ministry of Justice announced the working group’s decision on Monday.

The working group’s report was not unanimous, as representatives of the Ministry of Justice considered more detailed regulation necessary.

In the review, there were widely different options for clarifying the regulation, such as banning all measures concerning children up to a certain age and regulation only concerning girls and women.

in Finland female genital mutilation of girls and women is now punishable under the abuse provisions of the Criminal Code.

In 2019, a citizens’ initiative to ban female genital mutilation was handed over to the Parliament.