Violence | The police suspect: A minor stabbed to get money

Vantaa A serious act of violence took place in Rajakylä on the afternoon of Sunday, May 21, the police department of Itä-Uusimaa announced on Friday.

The victim received injuries that required hospital treatment. The police suspect two people of the act, one of whom is a minor.

The victim said that he had been stabbed in the chest area and kicked and hit in the head area, says the crime commissioner Marko Särkkä in the bulletin.

The case is being investigated under the criminal headings of attempted murder and attempted aggravated robbery.

“In addition to the violence they used, the suspected perpetrators had tried to get the victim’s family to pay them money by threatening to kill them. One of the suspects has said that the violence escalated due to some old disputes,” says Särkkä in the news release.

Police was alerted to the target on Sunday around 4 pm and went on the mission to carry out several patrols. The victim was given first aid on the spot and was then taken to hospital.

The police caught up with another suspect who matched the characteristics shortly after the incident near the scene. The identity of the second suspect is also known to the police.

During the preliminary investigation, the second suspect has been detained, and now he has been placed under an enhanced travel ban. This means that the suspect is monitored electronically and his freedom of movement is restricted.

According to the police, the suspect can be arrested or imprisoned if he violates the travel ban.

Police states in its announcement that it is concerned about violent crimes between young people or committed by young people.