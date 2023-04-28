Violence | The patient was swinging a knife at Husi’s emergency room in Helsinki

The patient, who was behaving erratically, had gotten hold of the knife after breaking into the emergency department staff’s break rooms.

A knife a possessed patient caused a threatening situation at Haartman Hospital in Helsinki on Monday evening.

The man, who was behaving erratically, had gotten hold of a large-sized bread knife after breaking into the break rooms of the emergency department staff.

Told about it earlier Evening newspaper.

Hus Chief nurse of the acute care unit Nina-Maarit Lehikoinen says that the door to the break room is usually locked, but at the time of the incident the door was left unlocked.

At the time of the threatening situation, six nurses were working in the department, Lehikoinen says.

According to Lehikonen, the patient had been walking in the corridor of the emergency department with a knife in his hand. The nurse approached the patient in the corridor, whereupon the patient brandished a knife in the nurse’s direction.

Soon, other nurses arrived in the corridor, at least one of whom had pressed the alarm button. The guards restrained the patient, Lehikoinen says.

“The doctor has been responsible for the patient’s follow-up care.”

To the place they didn’t call the police, but Iltalehten according to the information, a criminal complaint has been filed.

Lehikoinen has no information about a criminal complaint, but according to him, it is possible that one of the nurses could have filed a criminal complaint.

According to the Helsinki police, at least the criminal report does not appear in the system yet. However, it may appear with a delay.

Lehikoinen On Tuesday morning, a post-demolition event was organized for the caregivers who were in the situation.

According to him, cases where a patient threatens the staff with a bladed weapon are rare.