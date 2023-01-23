The riots are concentrated in Arequipa while the Police evacuate the University of San Marcos in Lima, where hundreds of students and protesters were camped
Clashes between security forces and protesters are intensifying in Peru, where a political solution to the violence unleashed a month and a half ago after the arrest of former President Pedro Castillo seems increasingly distant. The latest riots have been concentrated in Arequipa, the second most populated region, in the south of the country.
