The deadliest attack on Israeli territory since 1948 also reverberates in the West Bank. With more than 2,700 dead in total, the scale of the incursion by Hamas and Islamic Jihad militants on Saturday, with murders and kidnappings, and the subsequent bombings on Gaza, have eclipsed the death in this territory of 31 Palestinians, mainly in clashes with soldiers. It is, in less than a week, one-sixth of all Palestinians who have lost their lives in the West Bank so far in a year that was already the bloodiest there in two decades. No Israeli military or civilian has died there.

All this happens while religious ultranationalism (the most radical among the half a million settlers) calls to avenge Saturday’s massacre and the leader of the Hamas political office, Ismail Haniye, urges the West Bank to join “the great victory” to ending the Jewish State started in Gaza. The Israeli military firmly restricts movement between cities and protests, in which Palestinian youths have thrown stones and Molotov cocktails at soldiers. Hamas posters and flags are also seen where there were none before.

Dozens of people attend the funeral of four Palestinians who died in clashes with Israeli settlers in the village of Qusra (West Bank), this Thursday. ALAA BADARNEH (EFE)

What happened in the last 48 hours in the village of Qusra, near Nablus, would open the local news under other circumstances. Armed settlers shot dead three Palestinian civilians on Wednesday, according to the Health Ministry. A video from the scene shows masked men opening fire with automatic weapons. A day later, another settler killed Ibrahim Wadi, 63, and his son Ahmad, 26, by shooting at the car in which they were going, precisely, to the funeral of their neighbors. “The army promised me that it would guarantee our safety and ended up pushing us and protecting the settlers. I gave my word to the neighbors as responsible. Suddenly we found a huge group of settlers and the soldiers behind them,” said the mayor of Qusra, Hani Odeh, who attended the funeral by phone.

“The day of revenge”

A call circulated through WhatsApp groups the day before, with a time and place, to avoid the burial and in which the military authorities were criticized for “closing their eyes and imagining that the Nazis in the West Bank are different from the Nazis in Gaza.” . Also an image with nine masked young people with bats, an ax and a can of gasoline, accompanied by a text in Hebrew and Arabic: “To all the rats in the sewers of the town of Qusra: we are waiting for you and we will have no mercy on you. The day of revenge has arrived.” When consulted about this, the Armed Forces assure that the incidents are being investigated.

Islam Sarafandi, 28, was traveling with his parents on Sunday along the road that connects a checkpoint near the city of Ramallah with the Yalazon refugee camp when, according to what he says, he came close to an olive grove. “Suddenly, several settlers hiding behind the trees appeared very quickly and with huge stones in their hands. I accelerated to the limit. I almost collided with two other cars that were also trying to avoid them and I was able to avoid the first ones, but two hit the back. I was on the verge of losing control of the car,” he explains. They were armed, but none of them opened fire, he adds.

Some 600 Palestinians have been injured since Saturday, according to data from the Ministry of Health of the Palestinian National Authority. About 190 have needed hospitalization. In an empty West Bank, but where incidents occur, signs of support for the Hamas attack have appeared. In the median of the road leading from the Kalandia checkpoint to the town of Al Bire, a poster now hangs in tribute to the Islamist movement. Its background is the silhouette (his appearance is unknown) of Mohamed Deif, representative of the most violent and irredentist branch of Hamas and mastermind of the attack that has stirred the conflict in the Middle East. There is a green flag of the fundamentalist group at the entrance to the Yalazon refugee camp, north of Ramallah.

“God and stones”

A few kilometers away, the residents of the town of Beitín, next to the Ofra settlement, have been taking turns since Saturday so that there are always at least three people with stones at any of the four entrances. “They came before sometimes, but now there are many more and more organized,” explains one of them, Mohamed Hamed. In the largest shift, a dozen gather. “We only have God and stones,” he clarifies. There have been no clashes, he says, because the Israeli Armed Forces – which Palestinians often accuse of passivity and collusion with the settlers – have clearly increased their presence and prevent them from approaching Beitin.

Ayman Al Yamal has also seen the change since Saturday. He runs a gas station in Al Huda, the largest Palestinian network of service stations. It is located on a strategic roundabout in Al Bire, which is usually full of young people. They go to their restaurants shawarma, hamburger restaurants or hookah cafes, especially on Thursday nights (the weekend is Friday and Saturday). This Thursday there are no young people or queues to refuel and all stores are closed.

Al Yamal says that, since Saturday, he has seen a group of up to 100 settlers coming up to throw stones at Palestinian cars every day. As the checkpoint has been closed in both directions since Saturday, they are placed next to an alternative road to the north that the Palestinians are forced to take. “Before, they came to the roundabout once or, at most, twice a week. There were fewer of them and they stayed for about 30 minutes, with the soldiers at their side, and then they left,” he says in his office at the gas station.

Israeli soldiers guard the northern entrance to the Palestinian city of Hebron in the West Bank on October 8. DPA via Europa Press (DPA via Europa Press)

Usually clogged roads are almost empty. The usually open checkpoints – the West Bank has been under military occupation since 1967 – now prevent Palestinians from passing from one city to another. Of the three crossings between Jerusalem and the West Bank, only the one typically used by settlement residents is open.

The absence of the usual background sound of horns makes it possible to clearly hear the helicopter that is urgently transporting the president of the Palestinian National Authority, Mahmoud Abbas, to Amman. It was chartered to Ramallah by the King of Jordan, Abdullah II, to hold an urgent meeting on the situation, before the one that Abbas and the United States Secretary of State, Antony Blinken, will hold there this Friday.

Additionally, an incident this Thursday has raised alarm bells about the spread of violence to Jerusalem. Two police officers have been injured, one of them seriously, in a gun attack against a police station, in front of one of the entrances to the old city. The attacker was shot dead.

Follow all the international information on Facebook and xor in our weekly newsletter.