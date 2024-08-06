Bangladesh remains mired in violence following the resignation and departure from the country of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, with clashes and great unrest in the streets have brought the total number of deaths to more than 400 in the last 24 hours.

According to the criteria of

Between Monday, August 5, and Tuesday, at least 99 people have died, according to a report prepared by EFE, which would make this one of the deadliest days since the anti-government protests broke out last month.

The superintendent of the General Hospital of the West Jashore district, Harun-or-Rashid, told EFE that 20 people burned to death after a hotel caught fireallegedly owned by a leader of the Awami League, the former prime minister’s party.

Thousands of Bangladeshis gather in Dhaka, Bangladesh. Photo:EFE Share

“We have also treated around 100 injured people and 30 of them are in critical condition,” he said.

We have also treated a hundred injured people and 30 of them are in critical condition.

Meanwhile, Dhaka Medical College Hospital has so far received 41 dead from violence in the city and its surroundings since Mondaythe person in charge of the police station at the Bacchu Mia medical center told EFE.

Five more people were brought dead to the hospital on Monday evening, while six others died while receiving treatment, another source at the Enam Medical College Hospital in Savar said.

Violence has continued on the streets for days, but intensified on Monday after Hasina resigned despite calls for calm from the army and student leaders.

What were the causes of the protests?

The protests began in early July, after The Supreme Court ordered the Government to restore a 30 percent employment quota for descendants of Bangladeshi freedom fighters in the 1971 liberation war, a move that favoured Hasina’s supporters.

Hasina, South Asia’s longest-serving leader, resigned on Monday and left the country, ending her 15-year rule.

EFE