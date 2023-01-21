Violence | Several shootings in Sweden, one person died in Solna – they are going to send a hundred more police officers to Stockholm

The Stockholm police have said that they are making special efforts due to the increased violence. About a hundred policemen are going to be sent to the capital as additional reinforcement.

in Sweden there have been several acts of violence between Friday and Saturday. At least one person has died in a shooting in Solna on Friday evening.

Among other things, the public broadcasting company is reporting on the matter SVT and Aftonbladet-magazine.

In addition to Solna, shootings also took place in Tumba and Stockholm’s Fruängen. In addition, in the Gullmarsplan district, the police confiscated automatic weapons from the car they were chasing.

Stockholm the police have announced that they will take special measures due to the increased violence. Similar measures have been taken, for example, after the 2017 Drottninggatan terrorist attack and in 2013 the then US President Barack Obama’s because of the visit.

Chief of Police Hanna Paradisin according to the background of the actions are clashes between several different criminal groups. The police have recently confiscated, among other things, eight handguns, a hand grenade and 1.8 kilograms of dynamite.

On Saturday the police said that around a hundred policemen will be sent to Stockholm as additional reinforcements for the next few days, says SVT.

Specification 21.1. 9:38 a.m.: Edited the section that tells about the actions of the Stockholm police. It is not exactly a state of emergency, but the police have announced that they are making special efforts due to the increased violence.