The return to normality after mass vaccination has also been a wake-up call for the return of violence to the streets of Jerusalem. During Ramadan, which ends next week, three fronts have been opened – at the Damascus Gate, the Sheikh Jarrah neighborhood and on the Esplanade of the Mosques – leaving hundreds of wounded, dozens of detainees and recalling that the conflict was ongoing. lethargic, never fixed. On the night of the last Friday of the holy month of the fast alone, 205 Palestinians and 17 Israeli policemen were injured in clashes that included a police raid on the Al-Aqsa mosque, something that had not occurred since 2017, and the medical center. located within the religious complex.

The security forces raised the alert state throughout the weekend and reinforced their deployment, as tens of thousands of Muslims were called to pray on the Esplanade on the ‘Night of Destiny’, the most important of Ramadan. Then begins Jerusalem Day, in which the Israelis celebrate the conquest of the eastern part of the city in 1967. The United States was “deeply concerned” by the situation and urged both parties to avoid measures that “exacerbate tensions or further drive away peace ”, such as“ colonization activities, house demolitions and acts of terrorism ”.

The chronicle of this month of violence began at the Damascus Gate, the main access to the Muslim quarter of the Old City and the epicenter of Palestinian social life, which was fenced off for the first thirteen nights of Ramadan. The Army prevented the families from sitting there and every night there were clashes until they removed the fence without giving any explanation and the place regained its traditional appearance. “It was a small victory that gave us a lot of morale and reminded us that if we are united we can achieve things,” says Mahmoud Muna, Palestinian analyst and head of the Educational Bookshop, a reference bookstore on the conflict in East Jerusalem.

Evictions



That ‘moral’ spread to the nearby Sheikh Jarrah neighborhood, located a few minutes walk from the Old City and where fifty Palestinian residents will be evicted this week from their homes to leave them in the hands of an ultra-nationalist Jewish association. For a decade there has been a weekly demonstration to stop the evictions from this part, but never before have the protests been so popular.

Under Israeli law, if Jews prove that their family lived in East Jerusalem before the 1948 war, they can ask to have their “property rights” restored, something that Palestinians who lost their possessions in the western part cannot do. . According to the newspaper ‘Haaretz’, in 1876, the Sephardic and Ashkenazi communities bought land near the tomb of Simon the Hasidic or Simon the Just, high priest of the Second Temple, and founded a small neighborhood there. In the 1948 war, the Jews fled and in 1956 Jordan built 28 small houses on that land for Palestinian refugees expelled from their homes by Israel.

The US company Nahalat Shimon International, linked to the settler movement, has managed to buy the land from the descendants of those who acquired it 145 years ago and took the case to court to demand the eviction of the Palestinians. The ultra-nationalist Religious Zionism party decided to open an office there to show its solidarity with the settlers.

“What we see in Sheikh Jarrah is part of a strategy that seeks to Judaize East Jerusalem. We want to raise our voice to warn that the presence of settlers is dangerous in the heart of this neighborhood. We are victims of ethnic cleansing, ”denounces Palestinian Knesset deputy Ofer Cassif, who a couple of weeks ago was beaten by the security forces in a mobilization against the eviction. The United Nations called on Israel to stop the evictions and recalled that there are already more than 3,500 settlers living within the Arab neighborhoods with the full support of the Government.

Pulse in Al-Aqsa



The last of the open fronts was the Esplanade of the Mosques. Thousands of worshipers stayed at the holy site after Friday night prayer in solidarity with the families of Sheikh Jarrah. The clashes soon began and the police responded with stun grenades, tear gas and rubber bullets in a pitched battle that spread inside the Al-Aqsa mosque.

The Islamist group Hamas, whose green flags could be seen on the Esplanade on Friday afternoon, warned Israel that it will “pay the price” and its leader, Ismail Haniye, told Benyamin Netanyahu not to play with fire. It is a battle you cannot win. Israeli arrogance and tyranny will be crushed against the stones of the Al-Aqsa mosque.