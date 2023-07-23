The body of journalist Luis Martín Sánchez was found in a rural area of ​​Tepic, capital of Nayarit, inside a plastic bag, handcuffed and with a message stuck with a knife in his chest. He showed signs of torture. The reporter, newspaper correspondent the day, was violently abducted from his home on the night of July 5 and his murder marks a bloody month for the press in Mexico: ten days later another reporter, Nelson Matus Peña, was attacked with bullets while he was waiting in a local business in Acapulco. Sánchez and Matus are the most recent victims of an unstoppable wave of violence that affects the Mexican press and that so far this year has claimed the lives of seven communicators, while 41 journalists have already been murdered for practicing their profession during the current six-year term. 98% of these crimes remain in impunity. “There is no political will to clarify them,” says Paula Saucedo, program officer for the protection and defense of Article 19an organization that ensures the safety of reporters.

From Article 19 they warn that Mexico continues to be one of the deadliest countries in the world to practice journalism. The North American nation surpasses even countries that suffer armed conflicts or authoritarian regimes. Their statistics show that every 13 hours there is an attack against the press in Mexico, from threats, assaults, theft of equipment, judicial harassment, smear campaigns to brutal acts such as kidnappings and murders. In the case of kidnappings, Saucedo affirms, the level of impunity is total.

A photograph of Luis Martín Sánchez at the protest in front of the Ministry of the Interior, in Mexico City, on July 10. Rodrigo Oropeza

Before being assassinated, Luis Martín Sánchez was kidnapped from his home. Her wife, Cecilia López Aguilar, told the local press that the reporter accompanied her to visit her relatives in the municipality of Acaponeta, in Nayarit. After leaving his partner with the family, Sánchez returned to her home, in the community of El Armadillo. The night of July 5 was the last contact they had with the reporter, who, according to the dayHe told them that he had arrived home safely. That same night, the journalist was violently kidnapped and disappeared. Sánchez’s remains were found a day later and local authorities reported that the main line of investigation in the investigations is “related to journalistic work.” The wording of the day it has been hit hard by the violence that is directed against reporters. In 2017, her correspondent, Miroslava Breach Velducea, was murdered in Chihuahua, and in May of that year, Javier Valdez Cárdenas, a correspondent in Sinaloa, who had carried out intense journalistic work denouncing drug violence, was shot to death.

Barely ten days after Sánchez’s murder, on July 15, some hitmen took the life of journalist Nelson Matus Peña, in Acapulco. Matus was in his car, in the back of a store, in the Emiliano Zapata neighborhood, when he was attacked around 3:30 p.m. The reporter, director of the online portal Lo Real, was left lying in the bloody vehicle. It was not the first time that Matus was the victim of an attack: Article 19 has documented who in 2019 was attacked with bulletsbut they failed to injure him and the hitmen fled aboard a vehicle.

Sánchez and Matus are the most recent victims of this bleeding against reporters. Human Rights Watch has already documented seven murders of reporters so far this year. The first murdered was the independent journalist Abisaí Pérez Romero, in Hidalgo, on February 13. The 27-year-old, whose body was found dead on a neighboring road in the municipality of Tula, was also a belligerent activist and had denounced environmental crimes in Tula, designated in 2006 by the United Nations Organization (UN) as the most polluted city in the world. The crime goes unpunished. That same month, photojournalist José Ramiro Araujo was stabbed to death by two teenagers in Ensenada, Baja California. Araujo had a digital magazine called Sol de Ensenada from which he published his information.

Cuban photojournalist Héctor Darío Reyes Reyes, 43, was found dead in his Mexico City apartment on March 17. The authorities have indicated that the death could have been caused by a robbery, since two men entered the journalist’s home and stole his equipment before murdering him. In May there were two homicides against reporters: Gerardo Torres Rentería, 59, who had been a cameraman for Telemundo and co-founder of TV Azteca Guerrero, was shot at by a group of people in his own home. And on May 23, informant Marco Aurelio Ramírez, 69, was shot several times as he was leaving his house in Puebla by car.

“We are very concerned about this level of violence against journalists in Mexico. Yes, it is one of the deadliest countries to practice the profession”, reiterates Paula Saucedo, from Article 19. “The press cannot carry out its work safely in Mexico”, she affirms. Saucedo says that Mexican reporters do not trust the justice system and that is why most of them decide not to file complaints when they are victims of aggression. And the statistics prove them right: the level of impunity in the murders of reporters is 98%. “They don’t file complaints because they believe that nothing will happen,” Saucedo explains. “In addition, there are no real guarantees of protection or of non-repetition,” she adds.

Journalists block a street in protest of the murder of Nelson Matus Peña in Acapulco (Guerrero), on July 17. David Guzman (EFE)

Article 19 activists have documented that most violence against informers comes from public officials, mainly at the local level. Small towns, where most people know each other, become hell for reporters when they investigate and denounce abuses of power. The second group that harasses journalists the most is that of private individuals, some businessmen, or those who have felt attacked by published information. And then there is organized crime, which commits the most serious attacks. “The truth is that organized crime operates in the absence of the State or in collusion with the authorities,” Saucedo explains.

Against the brutal violence that devastates the press, the smear campaign from the Executive of Andrés Manuel López Obrador does not help. The president systematically uses his daily press conference, colloquially known as La Mañanera, to attack journalists and media critical of his management. “The vast majority of the information media, which are really manipulative media, are openly against us. It is a dirty war of all means,” the president said on July 19. López Obrador announced on Friday a new section in his daily conference that he has named I don’t say it, with the purpose, he explained, “of making known what is hidden in the conventional media.” According to López Obrador, “there are many things that the radio, television and newspapers do not broadcast, because it is not convenient for them.” This new space is created after the already famous Who’s who in the lies?which supposedly has functioned as a kind of fact-checking of the information published by the media.

By declaring the press an enemy and unleashing a whole smear campaign against journalists, the president “is contrary to the obligations he has as a public official, because a server must be more tolerant of scrutiny,” says Saucedo. “The fact that the president stigmatizes the press sends a different message than what is needed in a country where journalists are attacked every day. The observance of the press is legitimate, but it is not the State that should evaluate its work. This reminds me of the positions of Donald Trump or Jair Bolsonaro towards the media. The head of state who is very popular increases the risks against the press when he makes such a strong speech, ”he adds.

While the president and the media maintain an open war, journalists fight every day to stay safe in a country whose violence is rampant with them. From 2000 to 2022, 157 journalists have been murdered in Mexico, according to Article 19 counts. Last year was the deadliest, with 17 reporters murdered. For Saucedo, it is negligence on the part of the authorities, unable to organize a response that allows journalists to safely practice their profession. He points out the lack of coordination between prosecutors, the lack of independence of some prosecutors, the saturation suffered in these institutions due to the human rights crisis that Mexico is going through, and also the corruption present in public institutions. “There must be independent institutions, which have resources, better forensic capacity. But there is no political will. The government’s priorities are others, such as giving more budget to the National Guard and the military than to the protection of human rights,” criticizes Saucedo.

Journalists and citizens at a protest carry photos of slain journalists, on July 10 in Mexico City. Rodrigo Oropeza

subscribe here to the newsletter from EL PAÍS México and receive all the key information on current affairs in this country