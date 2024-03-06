Haiti's Prime Minister, Ariel Henry, has been in Puerto Rico since Tuesday (5), unable to return to his country because gangs surrounded the main Haitian airport.

Henry was in Kenya, passed through the United States and went to Puerto Rico, where American federal agencies, such as the FBI, protect him. Previously, he was not authorized to land in the Dominican Republic, the only country that has a land border with Haiti and whose airspace was closed due to the crisis in the neighbor.

Gangs demand that Henry leave office: he has governed Haiti since the assassination of President Jovenel Moïse, in July 2021, which inflamed disputes between gangs that dominate practically the entire Caribbean country.

In December 2022, Henry had signed an agreement with representatives of political parties and civil society organizations, endorsed by the international community, in which he committed to calling elections in 2023 so that a new president could take office on February 7, 2024.

None of this happened, as Henry has reiterated that it is impossible to call elections in Haiti without the security crisis being contained.

Last Sunday, the Haitian government declared a state of emergency and a 72-hour curfew in the western department, where the capital Port-au-Prince is located, after the seizure of the country's main penitentiary by criminal groups, which caused the escape of more than 3 thousand prisoners.

Yesterday, the powerful head of a coalition of armed gangs in Haiti, Jimmy Chérizier, known as “Barbecue”, warned: “If Ariel Henry does not resign, the country will head directly towards genocide. If the international community continues to support Ariel Henry, we will be heading directly towards a civil war that will end in genocide.”

The UN Security Council scheduled an extraordinary session behind closed doors for today with the aim of discussing the case of Haiti, and the United States and the Caribbean Community (Caricom) negotiate solutions to the crisis with Henry.

According to information from the Associated Press agency, the American ambassador to the United Nations, Linda Thomas-Greenfield, said that the US asked Henry to “advance a political process that would lead to the establishment of a transitional presidential council that would lead to elections”. (With EFE Agency)