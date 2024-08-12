Monday, August 12, 2024
Violence | Police: The stabbing in Jyväskylä is about an argument between two under-15s

August 12, 2024
in World Europe
Violence | Police: The stabbing in Jyväskylä is about an argument between two under-15s
The condition of the person injured in the stabbing is stable, but the act of violence was serious.

in Jyväskylä The reason behind the suspected stabbing of a child under 15 that happened on Sunday was a dispute between the parties involved, says the Police Department of the Interior of Finland. The condition of the person injured in the stabbing is stable, but the act of violence was serious.

Both the stabbing victim and the suspected perpetrator are under 15 years old. The stabbing is suspected to have happened in front of a pharmacy in Kuokkala, Jyväskylä. According to the police, there were also other young people at the scene, whose identities are mostly known to the police.

An event was described according to the police. The police hope that any recordings will be delivered to the police and not spread on social media. By distributing the footage, you can potentially commit a crime.

The police say that they find it worrisome that children are carrying sharp weapons. At that time, situations can become life-threatening without the children understanding the possible consequences of their actions.

The police therefore urges guardians to talk to children about carrying edged weapons. The police continue to investigate the case in cooperation with the social welfare authority.

