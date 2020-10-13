Violence Police beat a biathlon star brother in the middle of a street in Belarus

Daria Domracheva’s brother Nikita Domrachev was attacked by police.

President Alexander Lukashenko demonstrations against them and their violent attempts to curb them continue in Belarus. A biathlon star was also attacked by police on Sunday Daria Domrachevan brother Nikita Domrachev.

Domrachev told the Belarusian to sport.tut.by he was on his way to meet his mother when police attacked him. He was said to have participated in an illegal demonstration.

Police hit Domrachev many times with a pampoo and kicked in addition. Eventually, he was dragged into a police car and taken to a police station.

“I didn’t see anything because of all the blood. At one point, I thought I was blind and asked to call the ambulance. I was told there would be a doctor at the police station, ”he said.

Belarusian supplier Hanna Liubakova shared two videos on Twitter showing how the police are beating Domrachev.

Biathlon star In her career, Daria Domracheva won four Olympic golds and two world championships. He ended his career in 2018.

Daria Domracheva has criticized the President of Belarus, Alexander Lukashenko.­

Domracheva, one of the country’s most famous athletes, has strongly criticized Lukashenko and the Omon forces in Belarus for using excessive force against protesters.

Nikita Domrachev did not tell police she was the sister of the biathlon star. He says he signed the statement about participating in the illegal demonstration because he suffered a severe headache and wanted to get away.

He was eventually taken to the hospital, where he was discharged the next morning.