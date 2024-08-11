Violence | Police: A person under the age of 15 was stabbed in Jyväskylä, the suspect is a minor

Violence|According to the police, the victim’s injury is serious, but his life is not in immediate danger.

Under A 15-year-old is suspected of stabbing another under-15 in front of a pharmacy in Kuokkala, Jyväskylä, on Sunday evening, informs the Police Department of the Interior of Finland.

The suspected stabbing happened around 6:40 p.m., the police say. The victim was transported from the scene to hospital. According to the police, the victim’s injury is serious, but his life is not in immediate danger.

The police found the stabbing suspect near the scene.

The police according to preliminary information, the motive for the stabbing is related to a dispute between the victim and the suspect.

A person under the age of 15 is not criminally responsible, i.e. the preliminary investigation of the case does not progress to prosecution.

For a criminal act committed by a child under the age of 15, the police will file a child protection report and notify the guardians of the incident. The police will investigate the matter in cooperation with the social welfare authority.