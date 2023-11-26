Violence | “Pääkakari” and “pääkakari” and “terrorists” keep the school in the grip of fear – Some of the students refused to go to school

A group of girls has caused fear at Lope’s unified school since the fall. The director of the municipality, Mikko Salmela, emphasizes that the school has zero tolerance for bullying.

In Kanta-Häme Lope unified school has had such bad conflict and threat situations and school violence that some of the school’s students started a school strike.

The escalated situation was previously reported by, among other things Morning mail and Over.

The school has experienced serious school bullying during the fall, such as shouting and harassment, as well as acts of violence, confirms the municipal manager Mikko Salmela for HS.

Lope unified school has grades 7–9. and about 500 students.

“As far as I can tell, the school has a group of 2-3 head boys and tailgaters. The persons in question are girls”, says Salmela.

Already BEFORE in the fall, a situation happened at school where a student physically attacked another student.

“It was about pulling up and getting into the hair, not about kicking someone lying on the ground,” says Salmela.

There were two violent situations last week. The first situation happened on Monday.

“In the situation, another student was the receiving party. Another student retold and mugged him,” says Salmela.

Another situation happened on Friday. The police were also called to the scene. It was about an encounter that the young people who were there had found distressing and scary, says the chief constable Matt Koski From the Häme Police Department.

Five criminal reports on violence have been filed this fall, two of which last week. Last week, the child’s parents and the police patrol at the school filed a criminal complaint.

Mightily according to the parents they interviewed acts of violence and humiliating other students have also been described and shared as messages. According to one parent, there have been threats in the school yard, such as crushing the kneecap. According to Yle, the children have also threatened to kill their parents.

Since Salmela has not been there to witness the violence, she does not want to speculate on the matter.

“I know that serious threats like this have been made. I haven’t seen the videos myself.”

According to his information, in addition to the situations that happened at the school, among other things, provoking, challenging and threatening have happened between the school’s students on social media.

“At school, the situations have then escalated when the adults have turned a blind eye.”

Morning mail and the interviewed parents say that they have had enough of the atmosphere of fear and the feeling of insecurity. On Monday, the school strike started.

According to Salmela, on Monday, about 80 of the students missed school due to the strike. On Tuesday there were 30 strikers and on Wednesday there were only a few.

According to Salmela, the municipality takes the situation seriously. He emphasizes that the municipality has zero tolerance for bullying.

“The municipality’s goal is to calm down the situation and create such an atmosphere in the school that everyone dares to come to school.”

Municipality has increased the number of teaching staff in the class and in mid-term supervision due to the situation at the school, among other things.

The students have also been offered discussion help with the school curator and the school psychologist.

The situation is also investigated by the so-called Ankkuri team, which consists of experts from the police, social services, health services and youth services.