On the field, the Monterrey Soccer Club lost 2-1 to Blue Crosswho came in last place in the general table and who not only achieved their first league victory at BBVA, but were also absolute masters of the match.
The cement growers carried the party’s threads at all times and put those led by Fernando in a predicament: ‘Tano’ Ortíz, who simply could never win the tactical game against Joaquin Moreno.
Media and girls criticize the strategist and the players with everything for the terrible performance on the pitch. However, the embarrassment of yesterday did not happen precisely within the green rectangle. It happened on the outskirts of the BBVA stadium, when a group of criminals disguised as fans beat up and seriously injured two EMME ambulance employees.
In addition to the beatings inflicted on the staff, the white van in which they were traveling was completely destroyed. Inside the truck there was medical equipment, which was stolen by the criminals.
The victims were taken unconscious to the hospital. It is expected that in the next few hours there will be news about the physical state of these people. For now, it is said that the authorities are already looking for those responsible, who, according to various sources, could be members of the Rayados bar, better known as ‘La Adicción’.
The events occurred in the municipality of Guadalupe, Nuevo León. The club is expected to collaborate with the investigation process to find those responsible as soon as possible, have them repair the damage, and, most importantly: lock them up behind bars, because criminals like this dirty something as beautiful as football.
#Violence #outskirts #BBVA #defeat #Rayados #Cruz #Azul
