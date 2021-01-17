The US is preparing for Joe Biden’s inauguration day. The authorities fear violent Trump supporters. Clues are piling up at the airport.

Update from January 17th, 8:35 a.m.: Wednesday is Joe Bidens Inauguration before the Washingtoner Capitol planned – and a few days earlier the police have one heavily armed man Arrested near the building. The suspect got a gun and 500 rounds of ammunition carried with you, it said in a police report from Friday the news agency AFP could see.

The transmitter CNN According to the man had tried to gain access to the security zone around the congress headquarters with a fake accreditation. After this Storm on the Capitol by a mob the inauguration ceremony should take place under drastic security precautions. Washington is concerned about another one Escalation of violence.

However, this appeases US Department of Justice in the case of the Capitol rioters of January 6th. Despite some calls from the demonstrators to arrest MPs and the Vice-President Mike Pence to kill, there is so far no evidence of serious attempts to commit these crimes, it said.

The prosecution in the state of Arizona had previously requested that the involved conspiracy ideologist Jacob Anthony Chansley is arrested and this with “clear indications” on a planned assassination by “elected representatives”. justified. The authorities wanted to prevent Chansley, who was armed with a Spear and horns walked through the Capitol on his head, was released on bail – but has now withdrawn the statement.

Violence on the day of Bidens’ assumption of office? Trump supporters in sight – more guns checked in at the airport

Washington DC – The United States are preparing for the inauguration of Joe Biden * and the end of the term of Donald Trump * when US President in front. After storming the Capitol on January 6th there are concerns that this day too could bring with it scenes of violence again.

Even for the days before Inauguration * warn that FBI and the Ministry of Internal Securitythat buildings, but also people from public life, could be at risk of being victims of an attack. The group of people from whom the greatest danger emanates are “in the United States Living “like that New York Times writes. “The extremists remain a security risk because they can strike with little or no warning, may target the civilian population or light targets and cause serious damage weapons can cause no special Weapon knowledge require, ”says a bulletin that the NYT present. The authorities determine that the danger is real based on several factors.

Before Biden’s inauguration: will the anger over the end of Trump attract more violent supporters?

These signs suggest that violent people have plans for the day of the Inauguration of Joe Biden and saying goodbye to Donald Trump * could forge:

The airlines register that on the US-wide airports More and more weapons have been checked in in the last few days.

More and more weapons have been checked in in the last few days. The Federal Police sees an increase in the spread of extremist conspiracy theories and warns.

sees an increase in the spread of and warns. Attempts are increasingly being noticed on the Internet and social networks – out Russia, the Iran or China – to incite violence.

The ceremony is said to be at the will of Joe Biden are held outdoors, even security concerns could not have convinced him to move them indoors. Is planned due to the ongoing Coronavirus pandemic a more humble celebration with virtual elements.

Inauguration of Joe Biden, End of Term Trump: These security measures are in place in the US

The following measures are currently being taken in the US to make January 20th a safe day:

Airport staff are increasingly instructed to keep an eye out for suspects.

People spotted on videos after the Capitol storm were put on a no-fly list.

The controls are becoming stricter.

A “green zone” is being set up in central Washington, none of them weapons may be worn ..

may be worn .. This is already being done through increased patrols and an increase in Security guards and National Guard controlled.

and controlled. 25,000 members of the National Guard and specially trained units from the military are to be deployed.

The accommodation portal Air BnB sets the booking options for the days around January 20th in Washington DC completely off.

completely off. Several States increase the security forces on site, including Michigan or California, where the governor had a security fence built around the government building.

However, the authorities are also concerned that the willingness to use violence is unpredictable – and it is completely unclear which goals across the board United States could be targeted. (kat) *Merkur.de is part of the Germany-wide Ippen-Digital editorial network.