DThree people were injured by gunshots in downtown Hanover early Sunday morning. As a police spokeswoman said, there had been disputes in a dance hall on Scholvinstraße in the Steintorviertel for reasons that were not yet clear. One person was initially allegedly injured by a headbutt.

After that, the argument between the alleged perpetrator and the victim and two of his friends shifted to the street. In front of the establishment, the man is said to have injured two of the men with at least two shots in one leg each. A ricochet also injured a security employee.

The shooter is said to have been with other people who all fled after the crime. The incident happened just before 3 a.m. Further backgrounds are currently being determined.

Deadly shots in the pub

A woman died after being shot in a pub near Liverpool in north-west England late on Christmas Eve. The responsible police in Merseyside initiated a murder investigation on Sunday morning according to their own statements. The alleged perpetrator is on the run. According to the information, the police were called shortly before midnight to the busy pub with many young people in Wallasey Village.

The young woman died in hospital from her injuries, the statement said. Three men were also taken to a hospital with gunshot wounds, and several other people were slightly injured. Further details were not initially known.