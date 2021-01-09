The noose is tightening on Donald Trump, ousted from social networks one after the other. Twitter, its main communication tool, suspended its account permanently on Friday, January 8, two days after riots by its supporters which invaded the Capitol for several hours.

“After careful consideration of recent tweets from @realDonaldTrump and the current context – including how they are interpreted (…) – we have suspended the account indefinitely due to the risk of further incitement to violence.” from the outgoing US president, the company said in a statement.

Thursday, Facebook and other services like Snapchat or Twitch also suspended the profile of the tenant of the White House for an indefinite period.

“We will not be silenced”, protested the person via the official account POTUS (President of the United States), for the attention of “75 million patriots” who voted for him. He spoke of reprisals against the network which “prohibits freedom of expression” and the possible launch of its own platform in the near future, through a series of messages immediately withdrawn by Twitter.

“Using another account to avoid suspension is against our rules”, explained a spokesperson for the company, which will also take action “to imitate the use” government accounts like @POTUS and @WhiteHouse.

In addition, Google announced on Friday that it had withdrawn from its application download platform the social network Parler, popular with the fiercest supporters of Donald Trump, due to the presence of messages. “inciting violence”. Messages of support for the rioters who burst into the Capitol on Wednesday flourished in particular after the events on the application.