Genoa – “I think that the only effective deterrent is the Daspo: a rigid measure to be applied to those who commit violence or attacks to the detriment of passengers and staff of buses and trains”. The proposal is the Ligurian Regional Councilor for Transport Gianni Berrino in the light of the latest episodes of news that occurred in Liguria on board the buses.

“Since it is impossible to have security personnel on board all trains or buses in circulation, I think this is the only one preventive measure possible: ban on boarding public transport for those who have received the Daspo. In case of violation – concluded Berrino – severe penalties “.