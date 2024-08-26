Tuxtla Gutierrez, Mexico.- At least 300,000 elementary school students in the Sierra region, across from Guatemala, Frailesca and Central Chiapas were unable to return to school today due to the drug violence that is ravaging their municipalities, the CNTE reported.

Officially, more than 1 million 871 thousand children from 22 thousand 742 public schools in the State should return to school today.

“However, school dropout rates are high in these violent regions,” said Armando Falconi, representative of the Political Commission of the Democratic State Assembly (AED) of Section 40 of the CNTE, in an interview. This is especially true in the municipalities of Chicomuselo and Amatenango de la Frontera, in the Sierra; La Concordia and Ángel Albino Corzo, in the Fraylesca region, as well as Berriozábal and Coita, in the central region, he added.

“The phenomenon of violence has had a major impact on school dropouts, harassment of teachers and students, and the recruitment of young people, in addition to poverty and unemployment,” he said.

She pointed out that there are also murders and disappearances of teachers. “The murders were of the teacher Berní from Cobach in Amatenango de la Frontera; another teacher was murdered in a secondary school in Chicomuselo; another was an indigenous education teacher who belonged to the National Indigenous Congress in the municipality of Tila, and one more teacher who died as a victim of a stroke in the municipality of Frontera Comalapa,” she listed. “And in missing persons we know that there are at least four teachers officially, but we do not know if there are more.” For Rosa Aidé Domínguez Ochoa, head of the Chiapas Education Secretariat, this school year began with “enthusiasm” and “regularity.” “We are preparing our school year in a very enthusiastic manner, with the commitment to distribute free textbooks, the school year begins regularly,” she indicated.

Fear and uncertainty among teachers

Teachers in these violent regions are reluctant to give their opinion on the whole situation, said a professor who is a member of the CNTE on condition of anonymity.

“There is concern and uncertainty on the part of teachers. “With the chains of change, no one wants to go there (violent municipalities) anymore. There is no security, they are silent and do not want to speak because if they do, there is repression from the Chiapas Education Secretariat,” he said.