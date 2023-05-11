Violence | Israel continued attacks on Gaza, seven Palestinians were killed

Hundreds of rockets were fired from Gaza towards Israel.

of Israel armed forces continued to strike Gaza on Wednesday at the same time as rockets were fired from Gaza towards Israel. According to the Gaza Ministry of Health, seven people were killed in Israeli attacks on Wednesday, so a total of 22 Palestinians have died in the attacks in two days.

Israeli Defense Minister by Yoav Gallant According to the report, more than 400 rockets had been fired from Gaza into Israel, and alarm sirens sounded in the southern cities of Israel and in the Tel Aviv area. In Israel, rockets hit a residential building and a car in the cities of Ashkelon and Sderot, but no one was injured.

Tuesday In the early hours of the morning, Israel carried out attacks on Gaza, the targets of which were, according to it, the commanders of the extremist organization Islamic Jihad. Three commanders and 12 other people were killed in the attacks. Four fighters of the Popular Front for the Liberation of Palestine were among those killed on Wednesday.

According to Israeli officials, Egypt was trying to broker a ceasefire between Islamic Jihad and Israel. Israeli Foreign Minister So Cohen said Islamic Jihad was “begging for a ceasefire”.

This week’s violence in Gaza has been the fiercest in months. The conflict between Israel and the Palestinians has escalated even more since the Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu led by the right-wing coalition came to power in December.