The organization’s human rights chief called for an end to the Israeli occupation of the territory; refugee camp under attack

The head of human rights of the UN (United Nations), Volker Türk, said this Friday (June 23, 2023) that violence in the West Bank area occupied by Israel is at risk of “getting out of control”. According to the organ, the region is affected by an escalation in the use of Israeli military weapons.

“This week’s violence in the occupied West Bank risks spiraling out of control, fueled by strident political rhetoric and an escalation in Israel’s use of advanced military weaponry.”said one announcement released by Türk’s office.

On Monday (June 19), the Israeli Security Forces operation in the Jenin Refugee Camp killed at least 7 Palestinians, leaving another 91 injured. On Wednesday night (June 21), there were further reports of an Israeli military drone strike near Jenin, killing 3 Palestinians believed to be members of a militant group.

“These latest killings and violence, coupled with the inflammatory rhetoric, only serve to drive Israelis and Palestinians deeper into the abyss.”, he said. The UN human rights chief stated that as “occupying power”Israel has obligations under International Humanitarian Law to ensure public order and security within the Occupied Palestinian Territory.

According to the organization, international human rights law requires Israeli authorities to ensure that all operations are planned and implemented to minimize the use of lethal force. Furthermore, the legislation further states that any death caused in such a context by Israeli forces requires investigation.

“For this violence to end, the occupation must end. People with political power everywhere know this and must take immediate action.”said Turk.