Three Palestinians died Tuesday in the West Bank, occupied by Israeli army fire, after opening fire on a group of soldiers while operating in the city of Nablus, an Israeli military spokesman said.

“A vehicle with three armed terrorists arrived in the Hashomronim neighborhood of Nablus and opened fire on IDF soldiers who were conducting routine activities in the area.

The soldiers opened fire in response to neutralize the three terrorists,” the Army said, confirming that the three attackers were killed during the incident and that their troops were not injured.

For its part, the official Palestinian news agency, Wafa, denounced that Israeli troops prevented ambulance access to the site and took the bodies of the deceased. The vehicle from which they would have opened fire was also confiscated, along with three M-16 rifles, a pistol and military equipment, according to information from the Army.

Israeli Defense Minister Yoav Gallant congratulated the soldiers for their performance during this episode and for “eliminating three terrorists.” “Congratulations to the commanders and soldiers for a determined and precise action,” said the minister through his Twitter account.

An Israeli policewoman retrieves three M-16 rifles, a pistol, cartridges and other military equipment belonging to Palestinians, at the scene of a shooting attack. Photo: JAAFAR ASHTIYEH. AFP

This incident follows a series of major Israeli military raids in the West Bank on Monday in which at least 13 Palestinians were injured, four of them by gunfire.

During the operation on Monday, the Israeli army said it had neutralized 10 explosive devices and arrested 17 “suspects”. In addition, a military spokesman reported that Palestinians threw explosives at the troops, who responded by opening fire.

The occupied West Bank is experiencing its biggest spiral of violence since the Second Intifada (2000-2005) and this 2023, 166 Palestinians have already died in the framework of the Palestinian-Israeli conflict, most of them militants in armed clashes with Israeli troops and attackers, but also civilians, including 28 minors.

In parallel, the area has seen the proliferation of new Palestinian armed groups, which carry out more and more attacks and have left 27 dead on the Israeli side, most of them settlers, five of them minors, and 3 in uniform.

EFE

